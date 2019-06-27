Destiny 2 guide: complete campaign walkthrough and guides - updated for Forsaken and the Annual Pass

Year 2 of Destiny 2 is coming to a close, but it's going out with a bang with plenty of things to do, so it's still nice to have a Destiny 2 guide around. The Destiny 2 Season of Opulence is handily the best and most complex part of the Annual Pass, and it's got plenty more up its sleeve. The big Destiny 2 Shadowkeep expansion is coming soon, but there's plenty to do before then, whether you're catching up on Triumphs, polishing off some Exotic quests, or chasing a coveted Title.

We've seen every secret in Forsaken and we're on the frontlines of Destiny 2's annual pass, so you've come to the right place if you're looking for help. Our Destiny 2 guide hub is one monolithic extravaganza of tips, tricks, and up-to-date advice on everything you need to know about the game, whether you're a newly initiated neophyte or a seasoned veteran. Have a read below, or head over to a specific Destiny 2 guide for more help with specific items, collectibles, and quests. And good luck out there, Guardian.

Destiny 2 campaign walkthroughs

Destiny 2 base campaign

Curse of Osiris

Warmind

Forsaken

Destiny 2 guides

If you're looking for Destiny 2 help in areas other than the main campaign missions, then this is the place to be. We'll be updating this section with links to tips and tricks, collectibles locations, and various other guidance to ensure you get the best out of Destiny 2.





Destiny 2 Tips

There are lots of different systems at work in Destiny 2, which can make the game feel daunting - especially early on. If you're after some pointers to improve your experience then check out our essential Destiny 2 tips to find out the things we wish we knew before we started playing.





Destiny 2 Classes

Titan, Hunter, or Warlock - which one should you pick? Each class has their own strengths and weaknesses, so if you want to choose the one that best suits your playstyle then head over to our Destiny 2 class guide. Once you've chosen your class, you'll want to know how to level them up, so make sure you check out how to unlock every Guardian class and subclass in Destiny 2.





Destiny 2 Levelling

Destiny 2’s levelling systems are friendlier than those of the original game, but they’re also very different. Whether you’re a returning Guardian or a newcomer, there’s a lot to learn, so we’ll show you how to level up fast in Destiny 2.





Destiny 2 Power level 280 guide (even if you're playing solo)

In Destiny 2, progress is an entirely democratic process, open to all, whether you want to team up for other players for such high-level activities as the Nightfall Strike and Leviathan Raid or not. Solo players can easily get to the upper reaches if they know how to handle their Exotics and mods. Here's how to get to Power level 280 (and beyond) in Destiny 2 while playing solo. It'll help even if you're not.

Destiny 2: Forsaken - Power level 600 guide

Destiny 2: Forsaken has increased the Guardian power level cap to 600, which is a lot of ground (or should that be grind?) to cover once you've completed the previous expansions. Luckily our guide on how to get from power level 500 to 600 as quickly and effectively as possible provides the best tips for fast levelling in Destiny 2's new endgame, so be sure to check that out once you're ready.

Destiny 2 Sparrow

Sparrows were a standard form of transport in the original Destiny, but their presence is notably lacking when you start the sequel. If you're tired of walking, here's how you get a Sparrow in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Faction Rallies

The Vanguard in Destiny 2 is split into three individual Factions - Dead Orbit, Future War Cult, and New Monarchy. During Faction Rally events, you sign up with a Faction and earn tokens for them, unlocking reward loot and a special end of event weapon for the most successful Faction. For the full lowdown, check out our Destiny 2 Faction Rallies guide.





Destiny 2 Cayde-6 Treasure Chests

Once you've completed the Destiny 2 campaign, you'll find Cayde-6 over at the Tower selling weekly treasure maps. Purchase them then head to their areas to grab hidden caches of loot, though you'll need to solve the accompanying riddles to find their exact locations. Solve these weekly conundrums by following our Destiny 2 Cayde-6 treasure chests location guide.

Destiny 2 Chests

There's plenty of loot to be had in Destiny 2 by tracking down Region, Lost Sector, and Treasure chests. Get searching for them with our Destiny 2 Chest locations guide.





Destiny 2 Scannable Objects

Grimoire Cards are no more in Destiny 2, but that doesn't mean there's no lore to be found. Learn more about the world with our Destiny 2 Scannable Object locations guide.

Destiny 2 Exotic Weapons

Everyone knows that wielding an exotic is half the fun of Destiny, but where are they all hiding? Check out our best Destiny 2 Exotic weapons guide for the answers. Or if you're looking for a specific weapon, here's how you can track down the Rat King Sidearm, Sturm Hand Cannon, Mida Multi-Tool Scout Rifle, Acrius Shotgun, and Ace of Spades.

Destiny 2 Armor

Someone call the fashion police, someone stole our favourite armor. Oh, wait, we scrapped it. Thankfully, there's plenty of kit that's even better. Here's our guide to the best Destiny 2 armor we've found so far.





Destiny 2 Heroic Public Events

One of the best ways of unlocking new guns and armor is taking part in the Public Events marked on the map, but if you can upgrade it to the Heroic version then you'll get much better loot. Each type of event requires a different method, so here's how to trigger Heroic Public Events in Destiny 2.





Destiny 2 Leviathan Raid

Beating the Leviathan Raid in Destiny 2 is really tough, and even if you assemble a team of top players you may find dropping the final boss Calus is a step too far. Helpfully an exploit has been found, so if you need help then here's how to cheese the Leviathan Raid final boss.

Destiny 2 Easter Eggs

Everyone loves a good secret, and players are already discovering plenty of Easter eggs tucked away within Destiny 2. For a complete listing, check out the best Destiny 2 Easter eggs, or if you want to jump to something specific then here's how to unlock Destiny 2’s secret speed boost at The Farm and how to get the huge Traveler ball in the Tower in Destiny 2.





Destiny 2 Crucible Multiplayer

Destiny 2’s Crucible multiplayer has changed a lot, with smaller team-sizes, new game modes, new weapons and abilities, and a vastly reduced the focus on power-weapons and Super attacks. Get the drop on the other Guardians with our Destiny 2 Crucible tips.





Destiny 2 Bright Dust and engrams guide

Tess Everiss don't play by anyone else's rules. Her engrams look different, are earned differently, and contain entirely different things. Here, we explain what they do, how to get them, and what best to do with what you get in them, in our How to get Bright Engrams and Bright Dust in Destiny 2 guide.





Destiny 2 Legendary Shards

Legendary Shards have two uses in Destiny 2. You can use them to power up your gear, and we have full details in our Destiny 2 infusion guide. Also, Xur has made his comeback in Destiny 2, and he wants Legendary Shards to exchange for his wares. They're not the easiest item to obtain, so we'll show you how to get Legendary Shards in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2: Forsaken - Where to find all the new collectibles

Destiny 2: Forsaken has, naturally, introduced a ton of new resources, currencies, and collectibles into the sandbox system, all of which need accruing if your Guardian plans to make a name for themselves in Bungie's shared world shooter. The following guides give you step-by-step, up to date advice on where and how to find each one, and what rewards await you in return.

Destiny 2: Forsaken - The Dreaming City

Destiny 2: Forsaken's latest endgame zone, The Dreaming City, is an ethereal paradise of wonder and intrigue, replete with secrets and evolving stories. But you can't get there straight away. There's a series of steps that need completing before any Guardian can step foot within its walls, which is where our Destiny 2: Forsaken Dreaming City guide comes in.

Once you've arrived, make sure to read all about the Destiny 2: Forsaken Dreaming City hidden cat locations before going to find them for yourselves, as they're an easy avenue for new Legendary weapons and armour.

Destiny 2: Forsaken - Shattered Throne

To this day, there's nothing quite like the Dreaming City's Shattered Throne dungeon. It's the perfect mix of Strikes and raids. You can do it solo or with a team of three, it's home tons of secrets, and it's got unique and exciting boss fights. It's one of the best parts of Forsaken, and with our Destiny 2 Shattered Throne guide, you'll never want for directions or strategies. We've also got some solo tips if you're brave enough to descend alone.

Destiny 2: Forsaken annual pass content

We spoke to Bungie community manager David 'Deej' Dague about Destiny 2: Forsaken's three-part annual pass. Originally pitched as a collection of themed DLCs, the annual pass will actually play out as a series of months-long experiences supported by regular updates that bring Dreaming City-style weekly refreshes. Annual pass content will continue to roll out through August 2019, with each individual DLC lasting about three months. Each DLC will also be paired with its own season, starting with Destiny 2: The Black Armory's Season of the Forge. You can read our full chat with Deej here.

Destiny 2: The Black Armory - new Exotics, Lost Forges, raid details, and more

We also spoke to Bungie about everything coming in Destiny 2: The Black Armory . As the first piece of the annual pass, The Black Armory challenges players to hunt down and reforge the finest weapons of the Golden Age with the help of Exo gunsmith Ada-1. To do so, you'll need to reclaim four Lost Forges, new three-player horde mode activities reminiscent of Escalation Protocol but featuring entirely new mechanics and loot. The Black Armory will also add a new standalone raid, Scourge of the Past, as well as plenty of Destiny 2: The Black Armory new Exotics .

Destiny 2: Season of the Forge Eververse items

A new season of Destiny 2 means a new stock of items at the Eververse store. We've rounded up all the Destiny 2 Season of the Forge weapon skins, emotes, ghost shells, shaders, ships, sparrows and transmat effects currently available. You can now earn Bright Dust much more reliably thanks to the Eververse store's bounties, so these items are more attainable than ever.