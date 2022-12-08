All Destiny 2 competitive ranks in the ranked Crucible playlist

Destiny 2 competitive ranks are a revamped skill-based experience for the Crucible, featuring a series of Competitive Divisions to climb through, from Copper to Ascendant. You’ll start off by completing your Placement Series and will then be given a rank, and from then on, it’s down to the skills of you and your teammates to climb the ranks. Destiny 2 Competitive has even been changed into a playlist of tense, 3v3 modes, including a smaller version of Rift. There are also some new rewards to chase in this mode, aside from the glory of attaining a top rank, such as drops for the reprised Rose Hand Cannon. You can grab the introductory quest from Lord Shaxx to learn the ropes in-game, but we’ve also got everything you need to know about Destiny 2 competitive ranks here.

Destiny 2 Competitive Ranks

The Season 19 Competitive revamp for the Crucible has introduced new Destiny 2 competitive ranks known as Competitive Divisions. Much like other competitive shooters, you’ll need to complete a series of placement matches to be placed into a division appropriate to your skill level. Depending on your performance, you can then get promoted or demoted throughout the ranks over the course of a season. Here are all the competitive ranks and sub-ranks available in the playlist, starting from the lowest:

Untested - Unranked players who are still completing their placement matches

Once you’ve been placed into one of these Competitive Divisions, you’ll earn Division Points towards the next rank by winning matches, or you’ll lose points and risk demotion if you lose matches. You will need to complete a Promotion Series to get into a higher division and a Relegation Series to avoid getting booted into a lower rank. The Competitive playlist also has matchmaking, so you won’t need to assemble a fireteam before queuing, and solo players should use the Freelance playlist to match with other solo players.



Be aware that performing well, being on the higher or lower end of play skill levels in a match, or being in a Competitive Division that’s higher or lower than your actual skill level will affect how large your point gains are from winning a match and your point losses from losing one. For example, winning a match where you performed very well will award a higher amount of Division Points, but losing a match where you were the lowest skill level will mitigate your points lost. If you’re ranked Gold III or higher, you’ll also need to play a few matches in the Competitive playlist each week to avoid rank decay and losing points that could potentially cause you to fall into a lower Competitive Division.



To learn more about changes to the Competitive playlist, Bungie has made this help article (opens in new tab) which may be able to answer a few extra questions. If you want to know more about broader updates to the Competitive playlist, and the Crucible in general, check out this weekly update blog (opens in new tab) and these patch notes (opens in new tab) for Season of the Seraph.

Destiny 2 Competitive Ranks Crucible Rewards

As well as nice, new rank emblems for each Competitive Division, there are a few other rewards to chase in the Competitive playlist. Your competitive rank grants you a stacking bonus to your regular Crucible Rank, which is progressed just by completing any Crucible matches to earn Valor points. This’ll mean you’ll easily be able to grind your way through Lord Shaxx’s reward track and get Engrams and useful items, such as Upgrade Modules, more frequently. Here are the bonuses each Competitive Division gets:

Copper and Bronze - 1.0x

- 1.0x Silver - 1.1x

- 1.1x Gold - 1.2x

- 1.2x Platinum - 1.3x

- 1.3x Adept - 1.4x

- 1.4x Ascendant - 1.5x

Furthermore, players can also get rolls for the reprised Destiny 2 Rose Hand Cannon. Completing your seven placement matches as part of the ‘Dividing the Ladder’ quest from Lord Shaxx will grant you one roll, and then you can also complete a weekly challenge in the Competitive playlist to earn one roll. Both methods can be completed on multiple characters, so you can earn up three Rose drops in a week.



That’s all you can get for now, but there will definitely be changes to the Competitive playlist in the future, hopefully including plenty of new rewards and more meaningful reasons to play.