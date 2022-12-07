How to get the Destiny 2 Rose Hand Cannon in the Crucible

The Destiny 2 Rose Hand Cannon is back, and you can get it by completing your placement matches in the updated Competitive Crucible mode. Or at least you would be able to if the drops weren’t bugged. Players might remember Rose from many seasons ago when it was key to the Lumina Exotic Hand Cannon quest, but it has been reprised for Destiny 2 with random rolls, some powerful perk combinations, and a unique Lightweight Frame intrinsic trait, giving it great handling. Here’s what you need to do to get Rose in Destiny 2.

Note that the Rose Hand Cannon reward drop is currently bugged and players are not getting the weapon after they’ve completed their placement matches.

We're investigating an issue where the Rose hand cannon isn't dropping for players who complete Placement matches in the Crucible Competitive playlist.December 6, 2022 See more

How to get Rose in Destiny 2

(Image credit: Bungie)

The Rose Hand Cannon is back in Destiny 2 as a reward for the revamped ranked Crucible experience with Destiny 2 competitive ranks. To get Rose, you need to complete seven placement matches for your Placement Series and get placed in a Competitive Division – in short, hop into the Competitive Crucible playlist play your first seven matches. You should also pick up the ‘Dividing the Ladder’ quest from Lord Shaxx as this serves as the introduction to the revamped Competitive mode and will walk you through the Placement Series.



As previously mentioned, this is currently bugged and players are not getting Rose after completing their placement matches.



Once a week, you can also complete a Competitive Division challenge in the Competitive playlist to earn a roll of the Rose Hand Cannon. This challenge is available for each character, so you’ll be able to get three Rose rolls per week.