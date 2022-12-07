Destiny 2 Season 19 guide to get new Seraph loot

This Destiny 2 Season 19 guide is your one-stop shop for understanding all the Season of the Seraph activities and resources, so that you can get the new Warmind-themed gear. With the Warmind AI Rasputin still inactive and fragmented, it’s up to Guardians to take on Heist Battlegrounds missions to retrieve Rasputin’s Subminds and then aid in reconstructing him through Operations. To make the Destiny 2 loot grind easier, there are lots of upgrades you can get for the prototype Exo Frame, helping you get new Seraph weapons and armor, and reprised IKELOS weapons back from the Warmind expansion.



A new Dungeon will also be arriving soon in Season of the Seraph, bringing a whole new set of endgame weapons and armor to get, and a new Exotic Quest will also arrive later in December. There are plenty of other changes to the rest of the game, and even Destiny 2 Assassin’s Creed armor sets to unlock. You’ve got until February 28 when the next expansion, Destiny 2 Lightfall, launches to complete everything in Season 19 and the previous seasons before some of their activities are removed.



Here's everything new for Season of the Seraph in Destiny 2:

New Destiny 2 Season 19 activities

Season of the Seraph has introduced a couple of new activities to Destiny 2, with the main one being the Heist Battlegrounds missions and playlist. These missions see you delve into Rasputin’s secret Seraph Bunkers to rid them of enemies and claim some new weapons and armor. There’s also the new Spire of the Watcher Dungeon and more that have been added with Season of the Seraph:

Heist Battlegrounds: A three-player Battlegrounds playlist activity that’s structured a bit like a Strike. During these heists, you’ll have to infiltrate a Seraph Bunker, clear out Xivu Arath’s forces, and defeat a boss to retrieve a fragment of the Warmind – and some loot, of course. You can spend 500 Seraph Key Codes to open the optional Seraph Chest at the end of a Heist Battlegrounds mission to get some extra Seraph armor or weapons and Seraphic Umbral Energy, which is used to focus Umbral Engrams into Seraph gear at the HELM’s Exo Frame. The rewards from Heist Battlegrounds completions are increased on Legend difficulty.

Operations: These are short missions for up to three players that serve as the main way of progressing the Season of the Seraph story each week and have you contributing to the reconstruction of the Rasputin. Operations are added as part of the weekly Seasonal Quest called 'More Than a Weapon' and can only be completed once per character. After completing the Operation, you'll get to choose a reward from the Exo Frame in the HELM.

Override Frequencies: Speak to the Exo Frame to collect the Resonance Amp device which is used to convert four Resonate Stems into one Override Frequency – Resonate Stems have a chance to drop from any activity completions. Once you’ve used the Resonance Amp to get an Override Frequency, check the text box for a clue to the location of a Warmind device somewhere out in the solar system. Find the device while patrolling the relevant destination and interact with it to get a piece of Seraph gear in return, and then you can create another Override Frequency if you’ve got more Resonate Stems.

Spire of the Watcher: A new three-player, endgame-level Dungeon with its own set of armor and weapons. The Dungeon is not currently available but will launch with the daily reset on Friday, December 9.

Destiny 2 Season 19 Seraph Key Codes

Seraph Key Codes are the main resource needed to get Season of the Seraph loot in Destiny 2. You can earn Seraph Key Codes by completing any activity, but ritual playlist activities (Strikes, Crucible, and Gambit) provide the most – a Strike completion gets you over 250 Seraph Key Codes. You need to use 500 Seraph Key Codes to open the bonus Seraph Chest found at the end of Heist Battlegrounds to get more Seraph Loot and Seraphic Umbral Energy.

There’s no cap on how many Seraph Key Codes you can earn in a week or how many times you can open the Seraph Chest, so keep completing activities to earn Seraph Key Codes so that you’ll always have enough to open the Seraph Chest when it’s time to complete a Heist Battlegrounds mission. You can also upgrade the Exo Frame in the HELM to unlock new ways of earning Seraph Key Codes, such as Exo Frame bounties and defeating enemies.

Upgrade the Exo Frame in Destiny 2 Season 19

For the first seven weeks of Season of the Seraph, new Seasonal Challenges will unlock and two of them offer an Exo Frame module as a reward for completion. You need to use these Exo Frame Modules in the Upgrades menu of the Exo Frame found in the HELM to add new ways of getting Seraph loot and improve existing methods. There are 17 Exo Frame upgrades, but 14 of them are unlocked with modules – the other three will be unlocked as the ‘More Than a Weapon’ story quest progresses.

The Exo Frame upgrades that can be unlocked with modules are split into two tracks: Focusing and Efficiency Upgrades. Focusing Upgrades add or improve ways of getting new Seraph loot through focusing Umbral Engrams or add new ways of earning Seraphic Umbral Energy. Efficiency Upgrades improve the rate at which you can get new Seraph loot and unlock weapon crafting patterns. Overall, these upgrades offer much more bad-luck protection and streamlining compared to previous seasons in Destiny 2, so getting those weapon patterns should be much easier.



If you want to focus on getting the best weapons and unlocking all the weapon patterns for crafting quickly, these are the Exo Frame upgrades that you should prioritize getting and the order we recommend for unlocking them:

Heisted Seraphic Gear: Greatly increases the chance of getting Seraph gear that you don’t already have when opening the Seraph Chest in a Heist Battlegrounds playlist mission. Also causes repeat gear from Seraph Chests to drop with additional Exo Frame reputation. Heisted Deepsight: Guarantees that a Seraph weapon that you do not have the weapon pattern for will drop with Deepsight Resonance when you open a Seraph Chest for the first time in each week. IKELOS Weapon Focusing: Allows you to focus Umbral Engrams into IKELOS weapons at the Exo Frame. Seraph Weapon Focusing: Allows you to focus Umbral Engrams into Seraph weapons at the Exo Frame. Umbral Activities: Raids, Dungeons, Dares of Eternity, and other playlist activities now have a chance to award Seraphic Umbral Energy. Focusing Double Perk: The first IKELOS or Seraph weapon you focus in a given week will have an additional selectable perk in one slot. Seraphic Deepsight Bonus: Seraph Chests have a chance to drop an additional Seraph or IKELOS weapon with Deepsight Resonance that you don’t already have the weapon pattern for. Focusing Deepsight: The first IKELOS or Seraph weapon that you focus each week will have Deepsight Resonance.

Rank up the Exo Frame with reputation in Destiny 2 Season 19

Upgrading the Exo Frame with modules is very important when it comes to making the loot grind easier for Season of the Seraph, but you can also get a few extra rewards to help you out by increasing your reputation rank with the Exo Frame. Completing Heist Battlegrounds playlist missions is the only way to earn Exo Frame reputation. The Heisted Seraphic Gear Exo Frame Upgrade will give you a little more each time you get a repeat reward item.



The four daily bounties from the Exo Frame also grant you 25 Exo Frame reputation, so make sure you complete these to get some extra reputation each day. Complete any eight Exo Frame bounties each week to get a piece of Seraph gear as a reward.



At Exo Frame Rank 7, you can get a Deepsight IKELOS weapons Umbral Engram, and at Rank 13, you can get a Deepsight Seraphic weapons Umbral Engram – both will give you a Deepsight Resonance version of one of the respective weapons that you don’t already have the crafting pattern for. Once you’ve reached Exo Frame reputation Rank 17 (Legend) and then maxed out the rank with a total of 10,000 Exo Frame reputation, you can reset your rank to get even more rewards by collecting the Ascendent Shard.

Destiny 2 Revision Zero Exotic Quest

Best Exotics (Image credit: Bungie) While you wait for Revision Zero, here are the best Destiny 2 Exotics right now

The Exotic Quest for the new Revision Zero Exotic weapon also begins on December 20. While we don’t know exactly what weapon type it is (although it looks a lot like a Pulse Rifle), we do know that it’ll have multiple Exotic Catalysts that you can slot to enhance the weapon further. Revision Zero will be uncovered as part of the weekly Operations missions and will lead into the Operation: Seraph’s Shield Exotic Quest. Expect a step-by-step guide from us when it drops!