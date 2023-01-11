Destiny 2 Lightfall release date and time

The Destiny 2 Lightfall release date is rapidly approaching as the expansion launches in February, adding plenty of new content and the second Darkness power. Players will be able to grapple their way through Neptune’s technologically advanced city, Neomuna, using their newfound Strand powers to battle the Shadow Legion and forces of the Witness. This will all be possible in a new campaign that sees the return of Legendary difficulty too, providing a great challenge for Destiny 2 veterans. But when will you be able to get in on all this action? Here are all the details on the Destiny 2 Lightfall release date.

When does Destiny 2 Lightfall launch? Destiny 2 Lightfall will release on February 28, 2023, and players should expect the expansion to go live with the weekly reset at 5pm UTC – check out our Destiny 2 weekly reset guide for more details.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Revision Zero (Image credit: Bungie) It's unclear whether the Seraph's Shield mission will make the cut, so get the Destiny 2 Revision Zero Exotic weapon while you can!

While this is undoubtedly the time Bungie is targeting, players should anticipate that they probably won’t be able to log in to the game at precisely 5pm on February 28. There will almost certainly be server issues as players flood in to play at launch, and maintenance issues could delay the expansion’s launch altogether. Either way, be patient!



Despite Lightfall looking to add lots to Destiny 2, its arrival does mean that much of the last year of seasonal content will be getting removed too. We don’t currently know exactly what’s going, but it’s safer to assume that most seasonal content since The Witch Queen is getting removed. That includes things like PsiOps Battlegrounds, the Derelict Leviathan patrol zone, Ketchcrash, Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph activities, and more - consider this your warning to complete any seasonal stories, finish relevant Triumphs, and unlock the relevant weapon crafting patterns before February 28! Endgame activities that arrived during seasons, such as the recent Destiny 2 Spire of the Watcher Dungeon, will not be going away, however.