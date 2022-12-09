When does the Destiny 2 Revision Zero Exotic weapon quest begin?

The Destiny 2 Revision Zero Exotic Quest isn’t live just yet, but it’ll arrive on December 20 with the new Operation: Seraph’s Shield mission. After a few weeks of running Operation: Seraph’s Shield, players will get the new Exotic, which appears to be Pulse Rifle, called Revision Zero. We don’t know it’s Exotic perks and traits yet, but we do know that it will have multiple Exotic Catalysts to obtain, making it the first Exotic weapon in Destiny 2 to have this feature. Here’s everything we know about the Destiny 2 Revision Zero Exotic weapon and its quest so far.

When does the Revision Zero Exotic quest start in Destiny 2?

The Exotic Quest for Revision Zero will become available with the Destiny 2 weekly reset on December 20, which puts it at the start of week three of Season of the Seraph. However, the Exotic Quest will take place over the course of several weeks as getting the Revision Zero Exotic weapon is just a part of it. This means that it seems unlikely that player will actually obtain the Revision Zero Exotic weapon on December 20, and it’ll come at a slightly later date. Check our full guide on Destiny 2 Season 19 to see what else is new with the arrival of Season of the Seraph.



Based on information from Bungie’s Season of the Seraph web page, the Operation: Seraph’s Shield mission tasks players with breaching a BrayTech orbital facility above the Last City, breaking through layers of security over the course of multiple weeks to eventually try to reactivate the Warmind Rasputin. However, along the way players will also uncover Revision Zero aboard this orbital platform, and in the following weeks, you’ll be able to collect not just one, but multiple Exotic Catalysts for Revision Zero. It also sounds like these catalysts are active all at once, rather than players having to choose a favorite. Based on some datamined quest steps on Destiny 2 database site, Light.gg, you’ll also need to shape Revision Zero at the Mars Enclave at some point.



Overall, it sounds like a very involved quest that’ll keep players busy for several weeks into January, 2023, and will result in an Exotic with lots of features, depending on how the Exotic Catalysts work. That’s all there is to say about it until the we learn more when the quest begins on December 20. This guide will be updated with details on the quest steps and Revision Zero itself, so be sure to come back.