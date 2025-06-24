How to unlock every weapon in FBC Firebreak

FBC: Firebreak features a varied arsenal of weapons that you can use to defend yourself from the Hiss hordes. Only a select few are available from the start, though, so you'll need to level up and spend Lost Assets to get more.

Most of FBC: Firebreak's new weapons are just improved versions of the starting guns, but there are a few new weapon types that can only be obtained from deeper pages of the Requisitions menu. The Machine Gun can only be unlocked once you reach page 2 of the Requisitions menu, for example, but it shows up again on later pages so you can upgrade its quality as well.

Need some help with your first two jobs?

Every gun in FBC: Firebreak

Here's a list of every weapon in FBC: Firebreak, including their required Requisition pages and Lost Asset prices:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Weapon Requisition Pages Lost Asset Cost Revolver 1/4 10/90 Double-Barrel Shotgun 1/4 10/90 Submachine Gun 1/4 10/90 Bolt-Action Rifle 2/3/4 20/40/90 Pump-Action Shotgun 2/3/4 20/40/90 Machine Gun 2/3/4 20/40/90

The FBC: Firebreak weapon upgrading process has been streamlined quite a bit with the game's first updates, and things can change even more later down the line as Remedy releases more patches for the game. Still, the basic method of upgrading weapons remains the same.

Once you've unlocked a weapon, it starts out at the lowest possible quality. These guns show up again on other Requisitions pages, and purchasing them further times will upgrade their quality level. The Revolver, Double-Barrel Shotgun, and Submachine Gun on the first Requisitions page are the exception to this rule, however, since they start at Functional quality by default.

Best FBC: Firebreak Weapons to unlock first

You should prioritize unlocking the Machine Gun and Pump-Action Shotgun first since they're two of the strongest guns in FBC: Firebreak.

The Machine Gun is a solid all-around choice for any playstyle, perfect for managing large groups of enemies or gunning down stronger foes. It's a huge upgrade over the default Submachine Gun, even if you manage to upgrade that one with more Requisitions unlocks. The Machine Gun does start out with Faulty quality, though, so make sure to buy the upgrades for it as soon as you unlock them.

Shotguns are also incredibly strong in FBC: Firebreak, particularly against armored foes and named enemies, and the Pump-Action Shotgun is the strongest of the two. The Double-Barrel Shotgun is fine, but its ammo capacity and reload times significantly hinder its performance. The Pump-Action Shotgun doesn't have to reload as often, letting you stay in the fight longer.

Otherwise, you should focus on upgrading the quality level of your favorite weapons to improve their performance. Faulty weapons really aren't useful for high-level jobs, so you should at least try to get a Functional weapon before you start grinding FBC: Firebreak's harder content.

If you want some more guidance, then these are the best Research and Requisition Upgrades in FBC Firebreak to unlock first.

