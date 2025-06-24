The best Research and Requisition Upgrades in FBC Firebreak
These FBC Firebreak Research and Requisition Upgrades are the ones your should prioritize to improve your odds of success
FBC: Firebreak's toughest jobs require you to have the strongest gear, but the Requisitions and Research pages can be overwhelming for new players since there are so many upgrades to choose from.
FBC: Firebreak Requisitions and Research are unlocked with Lost Assets, the main currency obtained by collecting documents during jobs throughout the Oldest House. They're not that expensive, so you can experiment with new perks and equipment without investing too many of your resources. Some of these are better than others, though, so here are the best Research perks and Requisition upgrades to get first in FBC: Firebreak.
Need some help with your first two jobs? We've got separate guides for FBC Firebreak Hot Fix and FBC Firebreak Paper Chase to get you on your way.
Best Research Upgrades in FBC: Firebreak
These are the best Research perks in FBC: Firebreak, including their required levels and effects:
Research
Effect
Required Level
Slide Hustle
Reload faster
5
Hunter Gatherer
Pick up items faster
15
Iron Liver
More resistant to harmful condition build up
18
Covered
Regenerate shields faster after damaging an enemy
26
Shake It Off
Jumping removes harmful conditions
28
Wet Rounds
Bullets have a chance to inflict wet
6
Influential
Larger Resonance field
41
Dynamo
Reloading shocks nearby enemies
36
Hot Shot
Killing an enemy ignites nearby enemies
32
Rapid Response
Manual charging, repairing, and extinguishing is faster
4
Each of these Research upgrades can be purchased for five Lost Assets as soon as you reach the required level to unlock them. You can upgrade each perk with additional Lost Assets and other resources to increase their power.
In general, these Research upgrades improve the speed of most actions in FBC: Firebreak. Reloading, gathering items, and fixing things are all incredibly common tasks no matter which job you queue up for, so having these perks in your loadout will make things go more smoothly for your squad.
Status effects are also hugely important in FBC: Firebreak, both offensively and defensively, so it's a good idea to take some perks that enhance their power or prevent enemies from inflicting you with them. Coordinating with your squad is the key to getting the most out of status effects, but equipping perks that inflict enemies with basic effects like wet will help in most scenarios.
Best Requisition Upgrades in FBC: Firebreak
Upgrades are much more straightforward on the Requisition side of FBC: Firebreak. Generally, you want to start off by upgrading your favorite weapons to improve their quality level, so you can be more effective on higher difficulty levels.
Of the grenade options, the Epoxy Grenade is the strongest choice to unlock first. It's a sticky bomb that shreds armor, making it perfect for powerful enemies that block progression during jobs. The Shock Grenade is also a huge help if you have a Splash Kit user on your team, since wet and shock go very well together.
As you progress through the pages of the Requisitions menu, make sure to purchase the upgrades for your main Crisis Kit as well. Crisis Kits are the most important pieces of equipment in FBC: Firebreak, so you'll want to keep them up to par as you move on to more difficult missions.
