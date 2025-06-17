FBC Firebreak Paper Chase guide: How to destroy Sticky Notes and defeat Sticky Ricky

Paper Chase in FBC: Firebreak is the second job, and while the objective may sound simple on paper, your squad can easily end up in a sticky situation if you're not careful. The Paper Chase mission requires you to destroy millions of sticky notes in an overrun section of the Oldest House, but guns aren't the most effective cleaning tools.

You'll have to make smart use of your FBC Firebreak Crisis Kits to clear the sector of sticky notes, while also defending your allies from Shufflers – humanoid monsters made entirely of sticky notes. If you want to complete the Paper Chase job in FBC: Firebreak, then here's how to destroy the sticky notes and defeat Sticky Ricky.

How to destroy Sticky Notes in FBC: Firebreak

(Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)

There are several ways to destroy sticky notes in FBC: Firebreak, but some methods are much more efficient than others. While you can shoot and melee the piles of sticky notes on the ground, you won't make any real progress that way.

Your team's Crisis Kits are the best tools for cleaning up sticky notes. The Splash Kit excels at washing away sticky notes, and it can also clean any sticky note build up on your teammates. Firebreakers with the Repair and Jump Kits should focus on keeping the lights on and charging up BOOMboxes and other environmental hazards to clear sticky notes and keep the Hiss hordes at bay.

Shooting Shufflers will also reward you with huge chunks of sticky notes, so try to nail as many of them as possible. They go down with regular gunfire, but they're much less threatening when they're wet. Explosives are perfect for dispatching Shufflers and clearing huge patches of sticky notes if you've got them.

(Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)

You'll lose a life if you get completely engulfed in sticky notes, so stick close to an ally with a Splash Kit or jump in the shower to wash them off before your screen gets fully covered. Simply stepping on a pile of sticky notes is enough to add more to your screen, so move carefully throughout the office.

How to beat Sticky Ricky in FBC: Firebreak

(Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)

Threshold Entity 14-N – also known as Sticky Ricky – is the final boss of Paper Chase in FBC: Firebreak. Your regular weapons aren't very effective against this massive mountain of sticky notes, so you'll have to use the environment to deal some real damage.

(Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)

To defeat Sticky Ricky in FBC: Firebreak, work with your team to repair the water and electrical systems surrounding the monster. A Fix Kit and Jump Kit will make things significantly easier, so be sure your team has those equipped.

Once the pipes are fixed and the generators are powered on, you can pull the nearby switch to soak Sticky Ricky and then electrocute him with shock damage. Sticky Ricky is vulnerable when electricity is flowing through him, so unload on the beast while you have the chance.

(Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)

Be careful not to fall into the pit with Sticky Ricky, and watch your step to avoid sticky note buildup. You should also be prepared for Sticky Ricky's big sticky note spray attack. Even though he rotates to cover most of the arena during this attack, you can easily avoid it by backing up as far as you can until it's over.

Repeat this process a few times and you'll be home free. All that's left to do after the boss battle is head to the elevator for extraction.

