Finding a Fireball Burner in Arc Raiders is part of the the quest “What Goes Around,” which asks you to destroy an ARC enemy using one. It's one of a few vague quests that have you figure things out on your own. It’s not a device you can just craft on one of your many workbenches, either. So to help you I can point you in the right direction to find these Fireball Burners in Arc Raiders so you can check off this quest from Apollo.

Where to find Fireball Burners in Arc Raiders

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Fireball Burners in Arc Raiders are loot that come from Fireball enemies after you defeat and search them. These seemingly harmless ARCs can actually hurt you if you get too close, they roll around in a ball and will torch you with their flames upon spotting you. You’ll typically find Fireballs inside buildings, and we’ve spotted plenty on the Buried City map. They are still present in other maps, such as Dam Battlegrounds and Spaceport, but you’ll rarely find them outside.

You can kill one, and search it to find a Fireball Burner but killing them can be tricky, as they like to roll up to you and attack before you have the chance to aim and fire. But like, say an Arc Raiders Hornet, they are vulnerable. Wait until the Fireball is about to attack you; that’s when it’s most vulnerable to damage. If you're not sure what the best Arc Raiders weapons are for the job I can also help you there. The right Arc Raider skills can also help here, with options to help with mobility and overall survival when you fight one.

How to destroy an ARC enemy with a Fireball Burner in Arc Raiders

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Once you actually have a Fireball Burner in Arc Raiders, place it in one of your quick-use inventory slots so you can equip it. You’ll then want to toss the Fireball Burner on an ARC enemy like a grenade, but choose one of the smaller, more vulnerable enemies to kill, like a Tick or Pop.

This quest seems to only work when the Fireball Burner is the weapon that finishes off the ARC enemy, so if it’s a beefier enemy, shoot them a few times before nailing the final strike with a Fireball Burner. It should light them on fire, burning them to destruction and granting you your quest completion.

You’ll only have to do it one time, so claim your rewards from Apollo when you’re done. This NPC will give you three Blaze Grenades, two Noisemakers, and a unique backpack attachment cosmetic.

