You'll need to find an Arc Raiders field depot in one of the first quests you receive from Shani the Trader. The “Off The Radar” quest asks raiders to visit a Field Depot and repair the antenna on its roof. This can be a difficult task if you don’t know where to start looking, as the maps are filled with many POIs and other buildings to explore.

To help you tackle this important quest in Arc Raiders, we’ll outline where you can find Field Depots.

How to spot Field Depots in Arc Raiders (Image: © Embark Studios ) The easiest way to find Field Depots in Arc Raiders is by looking for a small, metal building with a tall tower on its roof holding an antenna. There are quite a few of them on the Dam Battlegrounds map, and the map above points out some of their locations. Although you can find Field Depots on other maps, this is the first map available to players, and it’s the easiest for getting to Field Depots. In total, there are six Field Depots you can find on Dam Battlegrounds, and it’s easy to spawn close to one from the get-go. (Which is why it's also a good option for getting Ark Raiders supply drops.)

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Upon making it to one of the many Field Depots listed above, climb on top of the roof using a ladder to repair the antenna. Interact with it, and your Raider will take some time to finish the job. Make sure there aren’t any enemies nearby, or else they may spot you on the roof and you’ll be vulnerable for a few seconds. Make sure you've got some good Arc Raiders weapons if you can, in case of a fight, and check out my recommended Arc Raider skills to make sure you have the best options there.



After that, the job is complete, and you can claim your rewards back at the main menu from Shani. The Trader will give you a black color swatch for your hiker backpack cosmetic for fulfilling her request.

