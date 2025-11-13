How to complete Arc Raiders' Eyes on the Prize mission
We show you where to find the Secluded Roof Terrace, west of the Southern Station
The Arc Raiders mission Eyes on the Prize tasks the player to find a secluded roof terrace, only saying that it's in the Buried City, west of the Southern Station, hinting at a blue tarp. This doesn't make it especially easy to find in the dusty ruins of the Buried City though, so we'll lay out where to find it, as well as how to rewire the Solar Panel when you get there.
Secluded Roof Terrace location for Eyes on the Prize
The Secluded Roof Terrace for the Eyes on the Prize is, as the quest tells you, west of the Southern Station and indeed marked by a blue tarp, with its location marked on the map above. Head to the roof and you'll find a tiny raider outpost covered by said tarp, along with some electrical equipment. Here you'll be tasked to rewire the solar panel and get it working again.
How to rewire the solar panel and find wires
Rewiring the Solar Panel requires you to use three Wires from your inventory, which means you either have to bring them with you into the mission, or find them in Buried City and bring them over to the Solar Panel.
As laid out in our Arc Raiders loot cheat sheet, Wires are found in both Electrical and Technological locations. In the Buried City, that means you should check the Research Building and Space Travel Building. Otherwise, check your inventory for items that can be broken down into Wires themselves, including (but not limited to):
- Broken Handheld Radio
- Broken Taser
- Humidifier
- Portable TV
- Power Bank
- Projector
- Voltage Converter
