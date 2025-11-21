A Lay of the Land walkthrough for Arc Raiders

A Lay of the Land in Arc Raiders is a mission in spaceport that tasks you to find a LiDAR scanner, broken up into two steps: finding the shipping notes to work out where they've been sent, then using the clues to find the scanners themselves. Spaceport can often be one of the tougher maps in Arc Raiders, as the long sightlines make it easier to get spotted by players and robots alike. I'll lay out all the steps you need to take, so you can find your way to where you need to go.

A Lay of the Land walkthrough and guide

A Lay of the Land is broken up into three steps across the Spaceport map, but you need to complete both and extract successfully in a single run.

Find the Shipping Notes in Jiangsu Warehouse: The warehouse is a minor location at the North side of the map. Once you reach it, go to the second floor on the Northwest side of the building, so you're in an office overlooking the sandy warehouse. On the desk should be an option to "collect notes".

