Arc Raiders A Rising Tide walkthrough and guide

A Rising Tide in Arc Raiders is a quest added as part of the Shrouded Sky update, in which the player has to first find the foreman's barricaded apartment South of Piazza Roma in Buried City, and then go exploring Dam Battlegrounds to find clues in the Controlled Access Zone area. It's a bit hard to know where to look, especially finding the location of the foreman's apartment, but I'll explain where to go and what to do for this Arc Raiders mission below.

How to find the Foreman's Barricaded Apartment South of Piazza Roma in Arc Raiders

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

The first objective in A Rising Tide is to find the Foreman's Barricaded Apartment South of Piazza Roma, which is specifically in the unnamed apartment building shown on the map above, about halfway up the building. There are two apartment blocks next to each other, and the Foreman's apartment is in the North one.

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

To access it, I recommend you use the zipline that crosses between them, then jump through the window halfway. It's the most reliable method that Arc Raiders has to offer, unless of course you just bring a Snaphook and rappel inside.

Once you're in there, interact with the terminal in the middle of the open room to get the Foreman's Digital Logbook. This will direct you to the next objective, but that's in Dam Battlegrounds, meaning it's time to extract.

How to find the Dam Battlegrounds Power Generation Complex

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

This is a weird bit: A Rising Tide sends you to the Power Generation Complex, but once you get there, it immediately tells you to go to the Controlled Access Zone without doing anything, even though you can reach the CAZ without having to go through the Complex. Still, you have to tick it off the list anyway: head to any part of the area marked on the map above to complete it.

How to find clues in the Controlled Access Zone

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Once you're at the Power Complex, use the lower walkways to cross into the Controlled Access Zone, the High Loot Area to the South, or drop in through a hole in the grating above.

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

However you get inside, you need to go into the central room ringed by stairs, and access the overlooking office at the top. Inside there, you'll see a whiteboard that you need to take a photo of. Do that to get the clues and complete the quest!

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A Rising Tide Rewards

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

For completing A Rising Tide, Celeste will reward you with a level 2 Anvil, the legendary Anvil Splitter modification, an Extended Barrel mod, and 40 heavy rounds. Basically, you'll have everything you need for a truly deadly revolver, making this one of the best missions of the Arc Raiders Shrouded Sky update.

Find out everything you need for the Arc Raiders Weather Monitor System here!

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.