Arc Raiders A Rising Tide walkthrough and guide
A Rising Tide has you find clues in Piazza Roma and the Controlled Access Zone
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
A Rising Tide in Arc Raiders is a quest added as part of the Shrouded Sky update, in which the player has to first find the foreman's barricaded apartment South of Piazza Roma in Buried City, and then go exploring Dam Battlegrounds to find clues in the Controlled Access Zone area. It's a bit hard to know where to look, especially finding the location of the foreman's apartment, but I'll explain where to go and what to do for this Arc Raiders mission below.
How to find the Foreman's Barricaded Apartment South of Piazza Roma in Arc Raiders
The first objective in A Rising Tide is to find the Foreman's Barricaded Apartment South of Piazza Roma, which is specifically in the unnamed apartment building shown on the map above, about halfway up the building. There are two apartment blocks next to each other, and the Foreman's apartment is in the North one.
To access it, I recommend you use the zipline that crosses between them, then jump through the window halfway. It's the most reliable method that Arc Raiders has to offer, unless of course you just bring a Snaphook and rappel inside.
Once you're in there, interact with the terminal in the middle of the open room to get the Foreman's Digital Logbook. This will direct you to the next objective, but that's in Dam Battlegrounds, meaning it's time to extract.
How to find the Dam Battlegrounds Power Generation Complex
This is a weird bit: A Rising Tide sends you to the Power Generation Complex, but once you get there, it immediately tells you to go to the Controlled Access Zone without doing anything, even though you can reach the CAZ without having to go through the Complex. Still, you have to tick it off the list anyway: head to any part of the area marked on the map above to complete it.
How to find clues in the Controlled Access Zone
Once you're at the Power Complex, use the lower walkways to cross into the Controlled Access Zone, the High Loot Area to the South, or drop in through a hole in the grating above.
However you get inside, you need to go into the central room ringed by stairs, and access the overlooking office at the top. Inside there, you'll see a whiteboard that you need to take a photo of. Do that to get the clues and complete the quest!
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
A Rising Tide Rewards
For completing A Rising Tide, Celeste will reward you with a level 2 Anvil, the legendary Anvil Splitter modification, an Extended Barrel mod, and 40 heavy rounds. Basically, you'll have everything you need for a truly deadly revolver, making this one of the best missions of the Arc Raiders Shrouded Sky update.
Find out everything you need for the Arc Raiders Weather Monitor System here!
Arc Raiders Bird City: Ornithology 101
Arc Raiders Matriarch: The ultimate threat
Arc Raiders Sentinels: Find these Snipers
Arc Raiders Keeping an Eye Out walkthrough: Find the hidden base
Arc Raiders A Dead End walkthrough: Solve the Battery Capacitor puzzle
© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.