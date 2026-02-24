How to find the collapsed highway for Keeping an Eye Out in Arc Raiders

The Arc Raiders Keeping an Eye Out mission for Celeste is short and easy but in true Arc fashion, the 'locate the collapsed highway by the Southern Edge of the Barren Clearing' clue will send you to completely the wrong place. Fortunately, once you know where to go this is a 10 minute mission tops, although you will need a zipline or snap hook for some climbing you'll need to do to finish it. Let me explain where you need to go and what you're looking for below.

Collapsed highway location in Arc Raiders

The collapsed highway location in the Keeping an Eye Out mission is actually here, on the map you can see above. While the target location is actually marked 'Highway Collapse' it's quite some distance from the Barren Clearing you're told to go to for some reason, which feels mean and doesn't really help. So aim for the Highway Collapse instead.



When you get there you'll see the objective to find the highway tick off, and you'll get a new task to 'find Bilguun's shelter and search for any clues of his presence'. The shelter is actually here, in one of the standing parts of the highway, highlighted by a stop sign:

(Image credit: Embark)

You'll need a zipline or snap hook to get up there. If you use the former try to angle it right so you can get back down. I hit the edge of the opening and didn't have a spare to get out so I just had to fall down. It's a survivable distance at least, taking about a third of your health, but not ideal and it definitely doesn't look cool.



Once you get up and inside you'll find a stash you can search and, to complete the quest, some graffiti you can take a picture of. Snap the pic and you'll finish the job, then you just need to extract. All that's left to do now is head back to Celeste to claim your reward: five pulse mines and a flame spray.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.