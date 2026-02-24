How to find the collapsed highway for Keeping an Eye Out in Arc Raiders
The collapsed highway is nowhere near where you're told to go to find Bilguun's shelter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
The Arc Raiders Keeping an Eye Out mission for Celeste is short and easy but in true Arc fashion, the 'locate the collapsed highway by the Southern Edge of the Barren Clearing' clue will send you to completely the wrong place. Fortunately, once you know where to go this is a 10 minute mission tops, although you will need a zipline or snap hook for some climbing you'll need to do to finish it. Let me explain where you need to go and what you're looking for below.
Collapsed highway location in Arc Raiders
The collapsed highway location in the Keeping an Eye Out mission is actually here, on the map you can see above. While the target location is actually marked 'Highway Collapse' it's quite some distance from the Barren Clearing you're told to go to for some reason, which feels mean and doesn't really help. So aim for the Highway Collapse instead.
When you get there you'll see the objective to find the highway tick off, and you'll get a new task to 'find Bilguun's shelter and search for any clues of his presence'. The shelter is actually here, in one of the standing parts of the highway, highlighted by a stop sign:
You'll need a zipline or snap hook to get up there. If you use the former try to angle it right so you can get back down. I hit the edge of the opening and didn't have a spare to get out so I just had to fall down. It's a survivable distance at least, taking about a third of your health, but not ideal and it definitely doesn't look cool.
Once you get up and inside you'll find a stash you can search and, to complete the quest, some graffiti you can take a picture of. Snap the pic and you'll finish the job, then you just need to extract. All that's left to do now is head back to Celeste to claim your reward: five pulse mines and a flame spray.
© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for guides. I also write reviews, previews and features, largely about horror, action adventure, FPS and open world games. I previously worked on Kotaku, and the Official PlayStation Magazine and website.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.