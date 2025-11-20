Arc Raiders Keeping the Memory walkthrough

The Arc Raiders Keeping the Memory mission is part of Celeste's questline, where you're tasked to head to Dam Battlegrounds and find a helmet from one of her fallen comrades. Like so much of Arc Raiders, the goal is less about how to interact with the thing and more simply finding it - scouring the map and wreckage near Formicai for the helmet's location. I'll show you where to look below, and what you need to do when you get it.

Keeping the Memory guide and helmet location

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

To complete Keeping the Memory, you need to head to Dam Battlegrounds and go to the area marked "Wreckage" in the South, near the Formicai Outpost. Every part of this quest is going to take place in the wreckage.

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

To find the helmet, you need to find the bush shown on the image above, which should be something you can interact with. It's in front of the robot wreckage, next to one of the upraised legs. Interact with the bush, and you should be able to pick up the helmet – not into your inventory, but holding it in your arms like the crates for the Arc Raiders field depots.