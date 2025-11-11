How to open the Hidden Bunker in Arc Raiders

The Arc Raiders hidden bunker is a map modifier for Spaceport where you'll need to find and trigger four antennae to open it. This is certainly easier said than done though, as the Hidden Bunker is guarded by a lot of powerful Arc robots – and that's if you can even find it! Below I'll show you the location of the Hidden Bunker in Arc Raiders, where to find all four antennas, and what's known about the puzzle inside.

Arc Raiders' Hidden Bunker location

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

The Hidden Bunker in Arc Raiders is found in the South West corner of the map, near the Departure building, between Fuel Processing and the Fuel Lines. There are actually several doors to the Bunker in this area, any of which should work to access it.

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Keep in mind that the Hidden Bunker is surrounded by Arc enemies. Bastions, Bombadiers, Rocketeers, Hornets and Wasps patrol the area, and while it is possible to stealth around them, it's not easy to do – and just one of them spotting you can set them all off. Unless you're a master of stealth or backed up by a few friends, make sure you have all the best Arc Raiders weapons ready to go.

How to open the Arc Raiders' Hidden Bunker and find the Antennas

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

The Hidden Bunker in Arc Raiders requires players to find and activate four Antennas around the map.

Any player from any team can trigger them, and they're marked by White Icons of Radar Towers. Those antennas are randomly placed in each game, but they are always on the rooftops of random buildings and should not require keys to access them.



Once an Antenna is triggered for the first time, it will spawn a wave of enemies, such as Arc Raiders Hornets and Wasps. The second time will activate it fully. All players in the game will be alerted to that fact, as well as when the Hidden Bunker is opened after the fourth Antenna is triggered.

What is the Hidden Bunker puzzle in Arc Raiders?

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Inside the Hidden Bunker are eight terminals from which you can download data files, which does… actually, nobody seems to know. Seriously, the Arc Raiders community is currently working en masse to decipher that the purpose of this actually is, what's being missed, if there's a deeper layer to the puzzle, or it's simply a matter of content that has yet to be added to the game.

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

However, one effect that the Hidden Bunker data does have is that downloading data during the Hidden Bunker event can be a Weekly Trials event, as seen above (though it likely won't be every week).



