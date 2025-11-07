How to get Blueprints in Arc Raiders

Arc Raiders blueprints are one of the most valuable items in the whole game, used to permanently unlock new crafting recipes that you can then work with for the rest of the game. Arc Raiders offers a lot of great blueprints too, including new weapons, attachments like silencers, and upgraded versions of existing crafting recipes that you already own, so the produced items are better! We'll explain how to find blueprints in Arc Raiders below, and how to use them to unlock new options for crafting.

Where to find and farm Blueprints in Arc Raiders

Blueprints in Arc Raiders are found randomly in the world, but have a better chance to spawn in the following locations:

High Loot areas

Behind locked doors that require keys

Raiders' containers

Night Time missions

When it comes to farming blueprints, I recommend dropping into night missions with an Arc Raiders free loadout and making a beeline for the nearest Raider outposts and High Loot areas, depending on where you spawn. Search them, then immediately head for an extraction point. It's difficult, but there's nothing to lose, and you can be back at Speranza inside ten minutes. The only downside is that a Free Loadout means you can't take a key with you, so no locked doors on these missions.

Blueprints in Arc Raiders explained

Blueprints in Arc Raiders are found as random drops while exploring any map, or as rewards for missions. Once you have one, you need to make sure you extract safely with it still in your inventory and get it back to Speranza.

Once back at home, go into your inventory and find the blueprint. There'll be an option when you select it to "consume and learn." The blueprint will be destroyed, but you'll permanently learn the crafting recipe that it teaches you.

To make whatever the item is, you will probably need the appropriate crafting station in your Workshop, and potentially even to upgrade it. For example, a high-level weapon blueprint might require a Level 2 Gunsmith table, on top of the crafting components needed.

Some blueprints upgrade existing crafting recipes. For example, you can craft an Angled Grip for your weapons from the beginning, but finding a blueprint for one makes the Angled Grips you craft from that point on have better effects.

The defibrillator blueprint can come in useful, as they're the answer to the question: can you revive enemies in Arc Raiders? Or if you're looking for simpler gear, here's how to use field depots in Arc Raiders.

