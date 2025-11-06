Can you revive enemies and dead teammates in Arc Raiders?

Can you revive dead teammates and enemies in Arc Raiders? Picking up allies who have been downed is a relatively straightforward, but once they're dead, is there anything you can do? And can you revive enemies too, whether they're dead or just bleeding out? It sounds like a strange question, but impromptu team-ups and alliances are a big part of Arc Raiders, so helping other players who aren't technically on your team can do a lot for survivability and social standing alike. Let's look at who you can revive and who you can't.

Can you revive enemies in Arc Raiders?

Yes, reviving enemies in Arc Raiders is something you can do, but it requires a Defibrillator item to do so. Defibrillators are blue-rarity medical items you can find in-game or buy from Lance at the Clinic for 3000 Coins, once you reach level 12.

A Defibrillator can be used to revive either an ally or an enemy near-instantly, but they're single use and not exactly common. However, without one, there is no way to revive downed players outside of your own team, sad to say.

Can you revive dead teammates and players in Arc Raiders?

No, there is currently no way to revive any player who has been outright killed, whether they're a squad teammate of yours or not. This is clearly a sticking point for some members of the Arc community, and Reddit has no shortage of fans asking for some sort of method by which KO'd characters can be brought back to life.

However, that is not a feature at time of writing. If an ally dies, the best you can do is loot their inventory for all their most valuable gear, extract, then give what you can back to the player in the next match. That is, if you're feeling generous. You could always keep the best bits.

