How to request Supply Drops in Arc Raiders
Here's how to find a Supply Call Station and call in a supply drop in Ark Raiders
Requesting Arc Raiders supply drops will help you make sure you don't run out of bandages, shield rechargers, or other invaluable supplies. Especially by the end of a run when you’re ready to leave through an Extraction Point, and facing enemy Raiders who don't want to play nice and take your loot for themselves. So I’ll help you here with how to call in a supply drop in Arc Raiders and where find the right place to do so.
Where to call a supply drop in Arc Raiders
You can request supply drops in Arc Raiders by finding a Supply Call Station. No matter which map you’re on, you can spot these stations easily as these towers are incredibly tall and have a blinking light on top.. They’ll even show up on your map to help you out.
Although Supply Call Stations appear on every map in Arc Raiders, you’ll find at least 11 on Dam Battlegrounds. We’ve pointed out all their locations on the map above to make tracking them down easier.
Make sure you're equipped to survive a fight over supplies with the best Ark Raiders weapons and skills in Arc Raiders.
Walk up to the bottom of a Supply Call Station and interact with it to request a drop. You’ll soon see a flare launch into the sky before it explodes. Follow that trail, and you’ll eventually find a balloon falling from the sky holding your requested supplies.
Just be careful as you’re not the only one able to see this balloon. Make sure to grab it quickly before any other enemy Raiders can take it. Upon reaching the supply drop, breach it to open it up and take your stuff. It’s a super handy way of getting some supplies you’re lacking in, especially if you entered the match with a free loadout.
© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.
Anyka is a freelance writer with a knack for video game guides. Having been playing games since she was 7 and publishing articles since 2020, Anyka has written for several outlets such as Dexerto, Digital Trends, and The Gamer. When she's not spending time getting scared at horror games like the Resident Evil series or honing her skills in competitive shooters like Valorant and Overwatch 2, she enjoys reading books and playing Dungeons & Dragons with her friends. Whether they're scary, cozy, strategic, or narrative-driven games, Anyka is excited to jump into any game that piques her interest and write about them, too.
