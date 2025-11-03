How to request Supply Drops in Arc Raiders

Requesting Arc Raiders supply drops will help you make sure you don't run out of bandages, shield rechargers, or other invaluable supplies. Especially by the end of a run when you’re ready to leave through an Extraction Point, and facing enemy Raiders who don't want to play nice and take your loot for themselves. So I’ll help you here with how to call in a supply drop in Arc Raiders and where find the right place to do so.

Where to call a supply drop in Arc Raiders

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

You can request supply drops in Arc Raiders by finding a Supply Call Station. No matter which map you’re on, you can spot these stations easily as these towers are incredibly tall and have a blinking light on top.. They’ll even show up on your map to help you out.



Although Supply Call Stations appear on every map in Arc Raiders, you’ll find at least 11 on Dam Battlegrounds. We’ve pointed out all their locations on the map above to make tracking them down easier.

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Arc Raiders guides (Image credit: Embark Studios) Make sure you're equipped to survive a fight over supplies with the best Ark Raiders weapons and skills in Arc Raiders.

Walk up to the bottom of a Supply Call Station and interact with it to request a drop. You’ll soon see a flare launch into the sky before it explodes. Follow that trail, and you’ll eventually find a balloon falling from the sky holding your requested supplies.



Just be careful as you’re not the only one able to see this balloon. Make sure to grab it quickly before any other enemy Raiders can take it. Upon reaching the supply drop, breach it to open it up and take your stuff. It’s a super handy way of getting some supplies you’re lacking in, especially if you entered the match with a free loadout.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.