How to complete the Toxic Trails quest in Arc Raiders

The Arc Raiders Toxic Trails quest is a mission from Shani you can get as part of the Flickering Flames missions in the Cold Snap seasonal update. It's a simple mission, but like the Arc Raiders Paving the Way objective, it can be obscured by you not entirely knowing what you're looking for. If that's you and you need help then I can explain all below.

Arc Raiders Toxic Trail walkthrough

(Image credit: Embark)

The Toxic Trails quest in Arc Raiders will see you returning to the water intake at the Water Treatment building, and is basically a retread of the Source of Contamination mission you previously did for Celeste. There's just a few extra steps this time.



Here's what you need to do to complete Toxic Trails in full:

Return to the water intake below the Water Treatment Control building Search the Swamp for traces of the barrels origins Take a photo of the barrel truck Search the truck for clues about the saboteur's identity

The Water Treatment intake is on the the Dam Battlegrounds map, and actually called the Flood Spill Intake when you reach it in-game. You won't have to do anything this time when you get there, just go up to the barrel to trigger the next step.

(Image credit: Embark)

Once you've found the barrel you'll then be tasked with searching the swamp to find where it came from. That's a slightly open ended objective so head here on the map, where you'll find a truck loaded with barrels in the river:

(Image credit: Embark)

As you can see, it's not far that away but you could easily miss it if you went off in the wrong direction. Or not recognise it's significance from a distance. When you reach the truck you'll have to take a picture of it and then search it, by interacting with the prompts around it.

(Image credit: Embark)

Investigating the truck will finish the mission and get you the Space Port Warehouse key so make sure to put that in your safe pocket before you do anything else. That, as the description says, unlocks a door in the Shipping Warehouse in Spaceport, so keep it safe until you can pay that area a visit.



Once the truck is done that's the quest completed and you can head back to Shani to turn it in. In return you'll get the following rewards:

A Tactical Mk.2 augment

Zipline gadget x 3

Pulse Mine x 3

Gas Mine x 3

