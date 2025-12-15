Everything in the Arc Raiders Cold Snap event and when it launches

Arc Raiders Cold Snap is adding some seasonal winter with snow map changes, a new Frostbite survival mechanic, two limited time events to earn rewards from, and an all new Raider Deck full of gear to unlock as you play.

This is also when the Arc Raiders Expedition launches, finally giving you the ability to prestige and reset your progress in return for certain rewards and buffs. We've covered that in far more detail already, so check that guide for the specifics of how that all works and what stand to gain and lose.

Let's take a look below at what to expect and how to prepare in more detail, starting with the Cold Snap launch times:

Arc Raiders Cold Snap release time

Cold Snap runs from Tuesday December 16 starting at 1:30am PST / 10:30am CET and runs until Tuesday January 13, ending at 1:30am PST / 10:30am CET.

Across all regions the Arc Raiders Cold Snap start time on Dec 16th looks like this:

PT - 1:30am

ET - 4.30am

CET - 10.30am

GMT - 9.30am

Arc Raiders Cold Snap quick guide

Here's a quick run down of everything in the Cold Snap update:

New snow maps - Dam Battlegrounds, Buried City, Spaceport, and The Blue Gate maps all get winter variant maps.

- Dam Battlegrounds, Buried City, Spaceport, and The Blue Gate maps all get winter variant maps. Frostbite - The new snowy climate introduces a frostbite mechanic where cold weather will drain your health.

- The new snowy climate introduces a frostbite mechanic where cold weather will drain your health. Flickering Flames event and Candleberry Banquet project - Two new seasonal challenges with unique loot and rewards, based around finding Arc Raiders Candleberries.

- Two new seasonal challenges with unique loot and rewards, based around finding Arc Raiders Candleberries. Goalie Raider deck - A new raider deck arriving on December 26.

- A new raider deck arriving on December 26. Expedition Project - An all new prestige mode where you can reset your progress in exchange for buffs, advantages, and rewards.

Arc Raiders Cold Snap weather changes

(Image credit: Embark)

The Cold Snap event in Arc Raiders introduces snow storms to the game world on specific maps. This new weather condition will reduce visibility, freeze over lakes, and generally make things far more dangerous to be out and exposed on the surface. Frost will build up and snow accumulate, changing maps visually and physically where these freezing temperatures hit them. It means you'll run a whole new gamut of risks when you venture out into Dam Battlegrounds, Buried City, Spaceport, and The Blue Gate.

New Arc Raiders Goalie Raider Deck

(Image credit: Embark)

There's an all new Raider Deck arriving in Cold Snap, free to anyone who’s bought the game. The new stuff arrives on Friday December 26 and brings a host for fresh rewards you can unlock, such as Raider tokens, cosmetic items, plus a new ice hokey inspired outfit and Raider tool.

Arc Raiders Cold Snap Flickering Flames event

Flickering Flames is a seasonal event that will let you unlock 25 levels of rewards in Arc Raiders during Cold Snap. That includes new gear customization options and Raider Tokens. The new rewards are all earned via Merits you will get from the XP you earn in a round. You'll need to play five rounds to activate this event.

(Image credit: Embark)

Arc Raiders Cold Snap Candleberry Banquet Project

The Cold Snap Candleberry Banquet Project is another new Arc Raiders event that sees you looking for unique items and Candleberries. There are five stages to this challenge, with each unveiling a new scene on the banquet table, so it's sort of like an Advent Calendar. Just with more dying alone on the surface. As you progress through each tier you'll earn rewards like cosmetic items, Raider Tokens, and Merits that will also contribute to the Flickering Flames event above.

