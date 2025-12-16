Where to find Candleberries in Arc Raiders

Candleberries in Arc Raiders are new items added as part of the Cold Snap, Candlelight and Flickering Flames events, a new kind of nature item that serves as a way to unlock all the rewards for this limited time holiday update. However, your ability to find Candleberries is limited depending on when you're playing, and what they're used for isn't clear initially. To help you understand their value – and where you can find them – I'll explain everything you need to know about Candleberries in Arc Raiders and how they fit into the current season.

How to get Candleberries in the Arc Raiders event

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Candleberries are obtained in the new Arc Raiders Cold Snap event in one of two ways:

"Gathering Candleberries" live event. As players earn XP through gameplay and complete the Candleberry Banquet project in Arc Raiders, they earn "Merits" and progress through the Candleberry Banquet project. Candleberries are earned at certain points throughout, for a total of 180 Candleberries to be unlocked this way in total. "Cold Snap" map modifiers. Periodically during this event, certain areas will get the Cold Snap modifier. One of the effects during this time is that "Candleberry bushes" will be present on the map, allowing players to harvest from them, and hopefully extract safely with them. Bushes are pretty rare though (we found them outside in nature, as shown below), and only got one Candleberry per harvest, which is… not much.

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

However, you should also keep in mind that maps like this will have the new Arc Raiders Frostbite effect, so make sure you're prepared to deal with that.

What are Candleberries for in Arc Raiders?

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Candleberries in Arc Raiders right now are largely used for the Candleberry Banquet and Candlelight event, as they're essential donations for progression through the five-part project. You can also recycle them into 2x Assorted Seeds, though that's a very minor gain and not worth it unless you have literally no other use for them.

More importantly, completing project stages earns you large amounts of merits for the Gathering Candleberries progression chain, and the rewards attached to it, which includes cosmetics, currency, in-game emotes, and more.

