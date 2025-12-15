Arc Raiders Frostbite explained and how to deal with it

Arc Raiders Frostbite is a new survival mechanic in the winter update that makes it harder to survive in the open on modified maps. If you choose a Cold Snap map you'll find snow and frost have changed everything and, if you stay out in the open too much, you'll start to take damage.



It means you'll have to think about the temperature as much as raiders and robots in these encounters but if you want to find candleberries in Arc Raiders you'll have to take the risk as they only appear on these cold maps. Here's what to look for and how to survive.

Frostbite in Arc Raiders explained

(Image credit: Embark)

The Frostbite effect is on Dam Battlegrounds, Buried City, Spaceport and The Blue Gate maps.

Frostbite activates after you've been outside for a while and will slowly drain your health over time until you get inside.

Arc Raiders prestige (Image credit: Embark Studios) The new Arc Raiders Expedition option will let you reset your progress in return for rewards and buffs. So take a look if you want the bragging rights that come with it.

Frostbite basically chips away at your health if you stay outside too long. As you can see above an icy effect slowly creeps across the screen while you're exposed and in the open. Eventually you'll start to take tiny amounts of damage. It's not so fast that it's instant panic, but it's definitely enough of a problem that you'll want to try and avoid it, or deal with it instantly when it starts happening. If you get in a fight while Frostbitten there will be in trouble.

The good news is that all you need to do to get rid of Frostbite is get inside any building. Even a relatively open field depot will do. Get inside for a few seconds and the Frostbite status will disappear. If you plan your runs with buildings in mind then you should be able to avoid the worst of it. That said, you still want to take a lot more bandages than you would normally, as you'll easily use up a few if you do take damage from the cold.

Basically, if you are heading into a Cold Snap match, tweak your loadout to be heavy on any healing items for you and your team. If you take any combat damage you'll be more exposed to Frostbite damage and vice versa. So you'll want/need to patch up more than normal - waiting for a lift can be a real trial if there's no buildings to take shelter in while Arcs fly around taking shots at you.

The Frostbite condition only appears on Cold Snap maps which can be found on Dam Battlegrounds, Buried City, Spaceport and The Blue Gate when the status is active as part of the Cold Snap update.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.