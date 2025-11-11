Electromagnetic Storms in Arc Raiders explained

Electromagnetic Storms in Arc Raiders are map modifiers that come down several times a day, altering maps and inflicting them with powerful lightning and wind that have both aesthetic and gameplay consequences. However, Arc Raiders isn't particularly clear what people can expect when they do go into areas struggling from Electromagnetic Storms, so we'll explain what this system does and what you can expect from thundery skies.

What do Electromagnetic Storms in Arc Raiders do?

Arc Raiders has Electromagnetic Storms appear in certain maps periodically several times a day for periods of up to an hour. You can still access those maps normally, but there is periodically a second option to enter them while an Electromagnetic Storm is present.



During the Electromagnetic Storm map modifier, the following effects will be in play:

Less extraction points will be active than normal, reducing options for exfiltration

will be active than normal, reducing options for exfiltration No Raider Hatches will be open, meaning players cannot use Raider Hatch Keys

will be open, meaning players cannot use Raider Hatch Keys Lightning Strikes will periodically hit random spots, marked by sparking sections of ground. Get away from these or take huge damage!

will periodically hit random spots, marked by sparking sections of ground. Get away from these or take huge damage! Difficulty rating for the map is increased

for the map is increased Trials points are doubled.

There is also mention of curious formations appearing in the promotional material, though as far as we can see, nobody in the community has found any of these yet.



However, one thing I've noticed is that Electromagnetic storms do not appear to increase loot quality, unlike Night Raids. Surprising as this is, it means that the arguably higher risk doesn't equate to better material rewards, so don't hold out for stacks of Arc Raiders blueprints.

Tips for Electromagnetic Storms in Arc Raiders

Electromagnetic Storms in Arc Raiders come with their own complexities and nuances that you need to keep in mind. Having survived (and died) in a few, here's what I've learned about them:

Beware of campers. With fewer extraction points, it's a perfect occasion for evil players to wait on elevators and take out those players who are trying to leave. Scope them out from a distance and make sure they're safe before committing. Always have spare stamina. With lightning ready to come down at any moment and very little warning for it, make sure you have stamina in the tank for rolling out of the way at the last second. Use lightning to your advantage! If you can get an Arc robot into the path of lightning, they'll be stunned and take serious damage. It's a great advantage if you can pull it off, but not easy Stealth is easier here. With regular thunder booming in the background and a dark environment, it's easier to sneak around and to cover up noises you make.

