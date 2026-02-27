How to complete Barry's scavenger hunt in Resident Evil Requiem and open the locker

If you're puzzled by Barry's scavenger hunt in Resident Evil Requiem, you'll want to head to the Operations Room on the ground floor of the Raccoon City Police department and look for a key on a TV set.

This Resident Evil Requiem puzzle comes up when Leon revisits his old stomping ground. The two photos Barry leaves in the STARS office on the second floor show a room in perfect condition, likely before the bombing of Raccoon City in the first place, so don't expect the room to look the way it does in the photo!

There's lots to do in the RPD before you go on Barry's treasure hunt. Watch out for some RE9 Mr Raccoons as you explore the building, but before you leave the STARS office, head to the armory. I've worked out how to open the briefcase in Resident Evil Requiem, which was no easy task since the solution itself is nowhere to be found...

The same can't be said of the key needed to complete Barry's little adventure! Here's where to go for the scavenger hunt in RE9 so you can reap a few cool rewards.

Resident Evil Requiem scavenger hunt guide

(Image credit: Capcom)

Before you begin Barry's scavenger hunt in RE9, make sure to check out the two photographs Barry left in the STARS office. The most useful clue is circled above: a key on the side of a TV set somewhere in the Police Department.

If you still need a little help, here's a step-by-step guide:

Head back down to the Main Hall and enter the West Office. Inspect the locker at the back of the room, the one that requires an actual key. That's what we're hoping to unlock at the end of this treasure hunt! Exit through the door at the back of the office and go into the Operations Room. Face the wooden crates near the chalk board and climb up when the interaction appears at the bottom of the screen.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Look up and to the right to see the TV set from Barry's photograph, and pick up the key when prompted. Now head back into the West Office (kill that vending machine zombie for some extra Tactical Credits!) and head to the key-locked locker. Use the key on the locker to get two expired tickets to the zoo and a STARS badge gun charm.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Congrats! You've solved Barry's scavenger hunt in Resident Evil Requiem. There's plenty more to do in the RPD before you depart though. Like, for example, looking out for RE9's secret character...

