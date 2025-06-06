The 8th most wishlisted game on Steam, Arc Raiders, is still the extraction shooter to watch, and it's coming this October
Arc Raiders release date set for October at last
Arc Raiders, a sci-fi extraction shooter which has quietly, and sometimes less quietly, become the eight most-wishlisted game on Steam, finally has a release date: October 30, 2025.
Announced at tonight's big Summer Game Fest live show, the Arc Raiders release date reveal follows the game's second tech test, which developer Embark Studios says was instrumental in fine-tuning the game in these final stretches.
"You gave us thoughtful, sharp feedback, and the test helped us hone in on plenty of things we’re addressing in the last stretch of development: there are bugs to squash, as well as general polish and performance improvements to be done," a Steam post from executive producer Aleksander Grøndal reads.
"We're fine-tuning game balance and the player economy, and will work on an even better onboarding experience for players who come in new to this genre."
With release now just months away, Grøndal adds that "the game will also be expanded, with more locations to explore, more ARC enemies to fight, a larger selection of weapons and gear to find and craft, more adventures to embark on, and more for players to strive towards and discover."
Embark says it's in it for the long haul, setting up plans to "grow, evolve, and support ARC Raiders after release."
Arc Raiders is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. Its October 30 release date puts it relatively close to the planned September launch of Bungie's Marathon, another extraction shooter vying for a slice of the genre's perhaps too-small pie.
This story is developing.
