Blizzard details full Diablo 4 roadmap for 2025 with teasers for seasons 9 and 10, reconfirms a new expansion for 2026, and hints at multiple "new IP collabs"

Blizzard has just unveiled a fresh Diablo 4 roadmap for 2025, including some early details on seasons 9 and 10 alongside reconfirmation that the next expansion is coming in 2026 and hints at a few other mysterious updates, including some "new IP collabs."
Those new crossovers, which are scheduled to appear during season 8 in Q2 and season 10 in Q4, might spark fears that Diablo 4 is turning into Fortnite, but Blizzard promises that the collaborations will "meld the Diablo universe with universes that complement its dark themes." The company isn't yet ready to reveal what those other universes are, however.
Much of the content of season 8, Belial's Return, has previously been revealed, but there's some fresh info on the remainder of the year's content. Season 9, Sins of the Horadrim, will see us "return to Nightmare Dungeons with new activities and interactions that let you progress the dungeon’s intensity as you hunt down the barons of Hell." Season 9 will also introduce console keyboard and mouse support.
Then season 10, Infernal Chaos, will give us some Infernal Horde updates. "Infernal Horde is becoming more chaotic as we put new choices into your hands," Blizzard promises. "Plus, advanced options between Infernal Waves will arrive, too." Both seasons will also feature earnable pets.
Somewhere along the way we're also getting "core system updates" to the Battle Pass and Seasonal Journey intended to make those features "more rewarding." You can see the full roadmap above, which also reiterates Blizzard's previous confirmation that the next expansion won't land until 2026. The fire on next year's banner also curiously obscures a "new..." something for 2026, so it seems the devs have a few more surprises up their collective sleeves.
