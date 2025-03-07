Diablo 4 season 8 is revamping the boss ladder system with new mechanics and bosses, including one of the best from Diablo 3

News
By
published

Belial is back, baby

Diablo 4 season 8 boss
(Image credit: Blizzard)

Diablo 4 season 8 is all about bosses, Blizzard has revealed in a new Campfire livestream.

The biggest season 8 highlight revealed today is the return of the fan-favorite Diablo 3 boss, Belial, otherwise known as the Lord of Lies, otherwise known as the freaky dragon-looking boss fight that happens during the final quest of Diablo 3's third act - you know, the one that probably wrecked you so hard that you had to lower the difficulty.

True to form, Belial is coming to Diablo 4 as the pinnacle fight on the boss ladder, meaning he'll be an even tougher fight than Duriel and Andariel. He'll offer the "highest challenge" and "highest reward" Diablo 4's endgame has to offer, Blizzard said in today's livestream. Meanwhile, Vessel of Hatred DLC characters Urivar and the Harbinger of Hatred are also being added to the lower rungs of the boss ladder.

Blizzard is also making some pretty significant changes to Diablo 4's boss ladder generally. Chiefly, the season 8 update will make endgame bosses free to summon. They'll drop a lot less loot alongside a Hoard chest where most of your rewards will be locked up. You'll need a Lair Key, which is just the old summoning material you'd normally use to summon the boss, to open the chest and reap the rewards from the fight.

Furthermore, everyone in your party will need their own Lair Key to open their loot chest, but Blizzard said there will be a 33% increased chance of an extra unique with each additional party member. These changes were in response to feedback saying some players "would jump into a party, have a member of their party pay the material cost to summon a boss, kill the boss to earn the rewards, then leave the party."

Another big new mechanic coming in season 8 are boss powers, which you can collect from bosses you kill and add 'em to your build. You'll be able to collect boss powers from all 24 World, Event, and Lair encounters. Each boss power has two effects, a main and a modifier, and you can add up to one main and three modifier powers to your Power Slot at a time.

You'll be able to test out and provide feedback on all of these changes and more in the upcoming 2.2.0 PTR, which runs from March 11-18. For all the nitty gritty details, check out the full patch notes here.

Meanwhile, here's our guide to the Diablo 4 Goblin event and how to claim rewards.

See more PC Gaming News
Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick

After scoring a degree in English from ASU, I worked as a copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. Now, as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer, I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my apartment, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Diablo 4 season 7 screenshot
Diablo 4 season 7 all but revives the Diablo 3 class I've been wanting Blizzard to officially add since launch
Diablo 4&#039;s new merc using his shield to help someone
Diablo 4 Season 7 faces new competition: the original Diablo, which is coming to Xbox Game Pass just a week earlier
Diablo 4 Goblin event
What is the Diablo 4 Goblin event and how to claim rewards
Diablo 4 season 7 screenshot
Blizzard disables Diablo 4 season 7 Witchcraft power that was being used to deal "very egregious numbers" and plans to bring it back "next week"
Diablo 4
Diablo 4 boss would push for patches to have more fun stuff to balance out unpopular but necessary nerfs: "Lots of medicine, don't see much sugar"
Diablo 4 The Butcher
Diablo 4's second expansion won't come out until 2026
Latest in Diablo
Diablo 4 season 8 boss
Diablo 4 season 8 is revamping the boss ladder system with new mechanics and bosses, including one of the best from Diablo 3
Diablo 4 Goblin event
What is the Diablo 4 Goblin event and how to claim rewards
A demon towers over its foes in some Diablo 2: Resurrected concept art
Diablo 2 creator says players treated the action RPG like a "lifestyle game" because it was fun, and MMOs like World of Warcraft had more to do with starting the live service trend
Diablo 4
Diablo 4 boss would push for patches to have more fun stuff to balance out unpopular but necessary nerfs: "Lots of medicine, don't see much sugar"
Diablo 4 The Butcher
Diablo 4's second expansion won't come out until 2026
Diablo 2 Resurrected
Diablo creator rips into modern ARPGs for being all about "killing screen-fulls of things instantly," says Diablo 2's pacing "is great" and "that’s one of the reasons it’s endured"
Latest in News
Balatro Joker card
"I was in super crunch mode": Balatro creator opens up on the toll the stress of indie development took on his "physical and mental health"
Diablo 4 season 8 boss
Diablo 4 season 8 is revamping the boss ladder system with new mechanics and bosses, including one of the best from Diablo 3
Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, and Ke Huy Quan in The Electric State
$320 million in the hole, the Russo brothers' new Netflix movie debuts to their worst Rotten Tomatoes score even though it's one of the most expensive films ever made
Killing Floor 3 screenshot showing a siren enemy looking directly out
Co-op zombie FPS Killing Floor 3 delayed to "later in 2025" 3 weeks before it was supposed to release following disastrous beta: "We missed the mark"
Close up on Emma Frost&#039;s face as she sits on a throne on the cover of Emma Frost: White Queen #1
"Bow down to the White Queen" as Emma Frost gets her own X-Men solo comic that flashes back to her time as a villain
Nintendo Switch 2 USB-C port next to headphone jack
New Nintendo Switch 2 filing answers my prayers: both USB-C ports can charge, and NFC support suggests those 223 Amiibo are about to have new friends
More about diablo
Diablo 4 Goblin event

What is the Diablo 4 Goblin event and how to claim rewards
A demon towers over its foes in some Diablo 2: Resurrected concept art

Diablo 2 creator says players treated the action RPG like a "lifestyle game" because it was fun, and MMOs like World of Warcraft had more to do with starting the live service trend
Balatro Joker card

"I was in super crunch mode": Balatro creator opens up on the toll the stress of indie development took on his "physical and mental health"
See more latest
Most Popular
Balatro Joker card
"I was in super crunch mode": Balatro creator opens up on the toll the stress of indie development took on his "physical and mental health"
Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, and Ke Huy Quan in The Electric State
$320 million in the hole, the Russo brothers' new Netflix movie debuts to their worst Rotten Tomatoes score even though it's one of the most expensive films ever made
Killing Floor 3 screenshot showing a siren enemy looking directly out
Co-op zombie FPS Killing Floor 3 delayed to "later in 2025" 3 weeks before it was supposed to release following disastrous beta: "We missed the mark"
Close up on Emma Frost&#039;s face as she sits on a throne on the cover of Emma Frost: White Queen #1
"Bow down to the White Queen" as Emma Frost gets her own X-Men solo comic that flashes back to her time as a villain
Nintendo Switch 2 USB-C port next to headphone jack
New Nintendo Switch 2 filing answers my prayers: both USB-C ports can charge, and NFC support suggests those 223 Amiibo are about to have new friends
Earthblade trailer screenshot
Celeste composer releases soundtrack from canceled Metroidvania game Earthblade, and it's a tearjerker mash-up of classic anime soundtracks and synth: "We'll never get a chance to tell that story in game form"
Razer Kraken Kitty V2 BT collection in a pink setup, showing new white colorway
Razer just dropped a brand new colorway on its cutest gaming headset yet
Monster Hunter Wilds characters share a meal
Monster Hunter Wilds is slowly recovering from a rough PC launch, finally hitting 60% positive reviews on Steam – but some big issues remain
Paralives
The Sims 4's colorful competitor Paralives is bringing one of my favorite features from The Sims 3 back – the ability to customize literally everything
Daniel Craig in new James Bond movie No Time to Die
Amazon boss reportedly said "I don’t care what it costs" to buy James Bond after they approached long-time producers with a Moneypenny spin-off