What is the Diablo 4 Goblin event and how to claim rewards

Guides
By
published

The Goblin event in Diablo 4 introduces six new Goblin variants to Sanctuary that drop different treasure

Diablo 4 Goblin event
(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)
Jump to:

The Diablo 4 Goblin event is here again, marking the return of the March of the Goblins for 2025. This introduces six brand new treasurer hoarders to Sanctuary, who drop a lot more than basic Gold when slain, and although they'll be sticking around after the event concludes on March 11 at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 5pm GMT now is the time to hunt them down as additional rewards can be claimed including a rare Diablo 4 Resplendent Spark. If you want to know more, then here's the lowdown on the 2025 Goblin event in Diablo 4.

What are the new Diablo 4 Goblins?

Diablo 4 Goblin event

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)
More Diablo 4 guides

Diablo 4 Pets
Diablo 4 Mercenaries
Diablo 4 Tenets of Akarat
Diablo 4 Coven's Favor
Diablo 4 Poison in the Roots

The Diablo 4 Goblin event introduces six new named variants of Goblins, and while these will remain in the game once the March of the Goblins has concluded their spawn rate is higher while the event is taking place. Each of the fresh Goblin variants can be identified by their glowing color, and they also drop different items to distinguish them from one another. These are the details you need to know about the new arrivals and what they drop when defeated:

  • Odious Ector (green)
    Drops Crafting Materials, plus Obducite in Torment tiers.
  • Gilded Baron (gold)
    Drops large amounts of Gold.
  • Glittering Prym (silver)
    Drops Gem Fragments and Runes, plus Undercity Tributes and Scattered Prisms in Torment tiers.
  • Curious Murl (purple)
    Drops Murl's Bag of Obols, which can be collected even when at maximum Obol capacity.
  • Gelatinous Syrus (cyan)
    Splits into two then three Goblins, drops a Legendary Item with a chance to drop more Legendary Items in Torment tiers, plus Gold, Boss Summoning Materials, and possibly an Elixir.
  • Fancy Old Fedric (magenta)
    Incredibly rare, drops a Mythic Unique and a Resplendent Spark.

Although Fancy Old Fedric is so rare that they've become the stuff of legends, if they do appear for you then you need to drop everything and pursue them, as killing this Goblin will earn you both a Mythic Unique and a Resplendent Spark!

Rewards unlocked during the Diablo 4 Goblin event

Diablo 4 Goblin event

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

By collecting gold and other items from Goblins during the event, you can level up your March of the Goblins rank. Visit the Altar of the Goblin just to the west of the Kyovashad waypoint then interact with it to see your current rank, and you can also claim any Diablo 4 Goblin event rewards you've earned so far. The rewards available for the March of the Goblins ranks are as follows:

  1. Magic Goblin Gift (cache of Items and Crafting Materials)
  2. Magic Goblin Gift (cache of Items and Crafting Materials)
    Baron's Gift (cache of coins)
  3. Magic Goblin Gift (cache of Items and Crafting Materials)
  4. Rare Goblin Gift (cache of Items and a Temper Manual)
    Ector's Gift (cache of Crafting Materials)
  5. Rare Goblin Gift (cache of Items and a Temper Manual)
  6. Rare Goblin Gift (cache of Items and a Temper Manual)
    Murl's Gift (cache of Murmuring Obols)
  7. Legendary Goblin Gift (cache of Legendary Items and Temper Manuals)
  8. Legendary Goblin Gift (cache of Legendary Items and Temper Manuals)
    Prym's Gift (cache of Gem Fragments and Runes)
  9. Legendary Goblin Gift (cache of Legendary Items and Temper Manuals)
  10. Legendary Goblin Gift (cache of Legendary Items and Temper Manuals)
    March of the Goblins Emblem (profile emblem)
    Fedric's Gift (cache of Runes and a Resplendent Spark)

As you can see, there's a significantly impressive reward for reaching Rank 10 in the form of a scarce Resplendent Spark, so it's definitely worth investing time to try and get there before the Diablo 4 Goblin event wraps up on March 11.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.

Iain Wilson
Iain Wilson
Guides Editor

Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 750 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Diablo 4 Coven&#039;s Favor
How to get Diablo 4 Coven's Favor fast
Diablo 4 Tenets of Akarat
Where to find all Diablo 4 Tenets of Akarat in Nahantu
Diablo 4 Pets
How to unlock Diablo 4 Pets and what they do
Diablo 4
10 Games like Diablo to play after Diablo 4
How to get the Tempest Roar in Diablo 4
How to get the Tempest Roar in Diablo 4
Diablo 4 season 7 screenshot
Diablo 4 season 7 all but revives the Diablo 3 class I've been wanting Blizzard to officially add since launch
Latest in Diablo
Diablo 4 Goblin event
What is the Diablo 4 Goblin event and how to claim rewards
A demon towers over its foes in some Diablo 2: Resurrected concept art
Diablo 2 creator says players treated the action RPG like a "lifestyle game" because it was fun, and MMOs like World of Warcraft had more to do with starting the live service trend
Diablo 4
Diablo 4 boss would push for patches to have more fun stuff to balance out unpopular but necessary nerfs: "Lots of medicine, don't see much sugar"
Diablo 4 The Butcher
Diablo 4's second expansion won't come out until 2026
Diablo 2 Resurrected
Diablo creator rips into modern ARPGs for being all about "killing screen-fulls of things instantly," says Diablo 2's pacing "is great" and "that’s one of the reasons it’s endured"
Diablo 4 season 7 screenshot
Blizzard disables Diablo 4 season 7 Witchcraft power that was being used to deal "very egregious numbers" and plans to bring it back "next week"
Latest in Guides
A scary emoji shown in horror game REPO.
Is REPO coming to consoles?
Monster Hunter Wilds Aqua Sac and Flame Sac
Monster Hunter Wilds Aqua Sac and Flame Sac locations
WWE 2K25
WWE 2K25 DLC guide to all Season Pass wrestlers
a creepy tentacle monster called the nu udra
How to find and beat the Monster Hunter Wilds Black Flame, Nu Udra
The player in Monster Hunter Wilds firing a ranged weapon at three large, furry, buffalo-lion hybrid monsters.
The best Monster Hunter Wilds mods and how to install them
Diablo 4 Goblin event
What is the Diablo 4 Goblin event and how to claim rewards
More about diablo
A demon towers over its foes in some Diablo 2: Resurrected concept art

Diablo 2 creator says players treated the action RPG like a "lifestyle game" because it was fun, and MMOs like World of Warcraft had more to do with starting the live service trend
Diablo 4

Diablo 4 boss would push for patches to have more fun stuff to balance out unpopular but necessary nerfs: "Lots of medicine, don't see much sugar"
A scary emoji shown in horror game REPO.

Is REPO coming to consoles?
See more latest