What is the Diablo 4 Goblin event and how to claim rewards

The Diablo 4 Goblin event is here again, marking the return of the March of the Goblins for 2025. This introduces six brand new treasurer hoarders to Sanctuary, who drop a lot more than basic Gold when slain, and although they'll be sticking around after the event concludes on March 11 at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 5pm GMT now is the time to hunt them down as additional rewards can be claimed including a rare Diablo 4 Resplendent Spark. If you want to know more, then here's the lowdown on the 2025 Goblin event in Diablo 4.

What are the new Diablo 4 Goblins?

The Diablo 4 Goblin event introduces six new named variants of Goblins, and while these will remain in the game once the March of the Goblins has concluded their spawn rate is higher while the event is taking place. Each of the fresh Goblin variants can be identified by their glowing color, and they also drop different items to distinguish them from one another. These are the details you need to know about the new arrivals and what they drop when defeated:

Drops Crafting Materials, plus Obducite in Torment tiers.

Drops large amounts of Gold.

Drops Gem Fragments and Runes, plus Undercity Tributes and Scattered Prisms in Torment tiers.

Drops Murl's Bag of Obols, which can be collected even when at maximum Obol capacity.

Splits into two then three Goblins, drops a Legendary Item with a chance to drop more Legendary Items in Torment tiers, plus Gold, Boss Summoning Materials, and possibly an Elixir.

Incredibly rare, drops a Mythic Unique and a Resplendent Spark.

Although Fancy Old Fedric is so rare that they've become the stuff of legends, if they do appear for you then you need to drop everything and pursue them, as killing this Goblin will earn you both a Mythic Unique and a Resplendent Spark!

Rewards unlocked during the Diablo 4 Goblin event

By collecting gold and other items from Goblins during the event, you can level up your March of the Goblins rank. Visit the Altar of the Goblin just to the west of the Kyovashad waypoint then interact with it to see your current rank, and you can also claim any Diablo 4 Goblin event rewards you've earned so far. The rewards available for the March of the Goblins ranks are as follows:

Magic Goblin Gift (cache of Items and Crafting Materials)

Baron's Gift (cache of coins) Rare Goblin Gift (cache of Items and a Temper Manual)

Ector's Gift (cache of Crafting Materials)

Murl's Gift (cache of Murmuring Obols) Legendary Goblin Gift (cache of Legendary Items and Temper Manuals)

Prym's Gift (cache of Gem Fragments and Runes)

March of the Goblins Emblem (profile emblem)

Fedric's Gift (cache of Runes and a Resplendent Spark)

As you can see, there's a significantly impressive reward for reaching Rank 10 in the form of a scarce Resplendent Spark, so it's definitely worth investing time to try and get there before the Diablo 4 Goblin event wraps up on March 11.

