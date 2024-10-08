Where to find all Diablo 4 Tenets of Akarat in Nahantu

Diablo 4 Tenets of Akarat are a fresh collectible added as part of the Vessel of Hatred expansion, and there are 30 to discover spread across the Nahantu region. Finding them will increase your Renown for that region in Diablo 4, which unlocks Skills Points, an additional Health Potion Capacity, and more. There's a wide area to search if you want to track them all down, and it's easy to overlook some of these shrines as they blend into the jungle background, so to help you we've got every Tenet of Akarat location in Diablo 4 mapped out along with an explanation of how to claim them.

Tenets of Akarat locations in Diablo 4

(click map to expand) (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

There are a total of 30 Tenets of Akarat locations in Diablo 4, and these are all found in the new Nahantu region in the south west. This means that you'll need to own the expansion and have followed the initial steps for how to start the Vessel of Hatred in Diablo 4 before you can access Nahantu, at which point you can travel around collecting them all from the locations highlighted on the map above. Each time you claim a Tenet of Akarat it will be added to your own in-game map, so you can easily keep track of those you've previously found.

How to claim Tenets of Akarat in Diablo 4

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Unlike the previous Diablo 4 Altars of Lilith, you can't just approach a Tenet of Akarat and claim it directly, as it will initially appear as a Defiled Shrine covered in Tendrils of Hatred that you'll need to drive away. Search the immediately surrounding area and you'll find three Stone Guardians, then by interacting with each to light their beacons you will clear the corruption so the Tenet of Akarat can be claimed. There's no specific Trophy or Achievement this time around for claiming every Tenet of Akarat, though finding them all will significantly increase your Region Renown for Nahantu and unlock additional rewards.

