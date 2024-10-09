Where to farm Diablo 4 Angelbreath to craft elixirs and more

Diablo 4 Angelbreath is a rare crafting material that's highly sought after, as it is an essential ingredient when it comes to improving certain potions and elixirs. If you don't have a ready supply of this herb, you won't be able to further upgrade your healing potion once you get to Level 30 and above, and that will definitely make progress in Diablo 4 harder once you start to face off against much tougher enemies. To help you avoid that particular roadblock, here are the different ways you can find and farm Angelbreath in Diablo 4.

How to find Angelbreath in Diablo 4

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

One of the main ways to find Angelbreath in Diablo 4 is to simply ride your mount around Sanctuary looking for it, as it generally grows as a herb in much the same way as Diablo 4 Gallowvine, Howler Moss, another other plants you can harvest. However, you can make this process much easier for yourself by unlocking and hiring Subo, one of the new Diablo 4 Mercenaries, as your main partner. With Subo as your hired Mercenary, herb and ore deposits will be marked with icons on your minimap in the corner of the screen, so you can quickly spot where herbs are growing in your surrounding area then go and harvest them to see if there are deposits of Angelbreath to claim.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Another method for obtaining Angelbreath is to head to the red shaded areas of the map and take part in the Diablo 4 Helltide when it rises, by opening Tortured Gifts chests using the cinders you gather from fallen enemies during those events. You may need to be patient with this method as Angelbreath is definitely not guaranteed to drop from Tortured Gifts, though you can try increasing your difficulty to improve the odds of the herb appearing. Angelbreath can also be dropped by Blood Maidens, in a herb bundle or on its own, so look to farm them – especially during busy times when other players will be summoning them too.

Nightmare Dungeons are worth considering when searching for Angelbreath in Diablo 4, as in those levels the herb can be dropped by defeated enemies, so it's worth targeting dungeons that are dense with monsters for the best chance of success. Finally, cache rewards claimed from The Tree of Whispers can also drop Angelbreath when opened, so make sure you're going to collect them after completing enough Whispers.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.