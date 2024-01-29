Diablo 4 Gallowvine locations to find the crafting herb

Diablo 4 Gallowvine is a handy herb to find, as it's a crafting material required to produce some essential items and upgrade healing potions. As you'll be starting again from scratch in Diablo 4 Season of the Construct, you're going to need a decent supply of this resource in order to rebuild and bolster your character, so where can you get it from? Here's everything you need to know about finding Gallowvine in Diablo 4.

Where to find Diablo 4 Gallowvine

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

As it is one of the many materials that appear randomly across Sanctuary, there are no specific Diablo 4 Gallowvine locations where you can guarantee to find it every time, however there are places to look in Diablo 4 where it's more likely to spawn. You'll generally find it across Dry Steppes, Scosglen, and Fractured Peaks, though I've personally had plenty of success finding Gallowvine in the area surrounding Kyovashad. Look for small glowing bushes with pink flowers, which will drop a randomized amount of Gallowvine to collect once you interact with them, so make sure you actually pick it up afterwards.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

The other way to get Gallowvine in Diablo 4 is to visit an Alchemist at any of the major cities, then access the Refine Resources tab of their crafting section. This will let you reduce any of the following herbs to produce Gallowvine, at a cost of 200 gold per herb reduced:

Biteberry

Blightshade

Howler Moss

Lifesbane

Reddamine

Bear in mind that although you'll receive one Gallowvine for each of the herbs above you reduce, you'd conversely need to refine five Gallowvine to get one of those other herbs, making this a somewhat lopsided transaction that you should avoid using unless you have an excess of the other herb or you're desperate.

How to use Gallowvine in Diablo 4

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

So, what do you actually do with Gallowvine in Diablo 4? Well, an early use for this herb is as one of the materials required to upgrade your Diablo 4 healing potions with the Alchemist, which is an essential improvement to assist you in combat. There are also a lot of Elixirs that you'll learn the recipes for as you progress, and a significant number of these feature Gallowvine as one of the materials necessary to craft them. You should therefore aim to hold a decent supply of this herb, so you have it to hand whenever it's needed.

