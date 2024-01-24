How to get Diablo 4 Kulle's Heart Journals

The Diablo 4 Kulle's Heart quest is triggered when you read a mysterious tome in the Gatehall, which sends you off in search of the remaining four Zoltun Kulle's Journals to complete the set. However, far from being a collectible in Diablo 4 Season of the Construct as the description may imply, these are actually random drops that can be found by clearing the new Vault dungeons, though the odds of a drop seem to be remarkably low and this is leading players to suggest the system is currently bugged. For the lowdown on how to get these elusive items, here's where to find Kulle's Heart Journals in Diablo 4.

If you're also stuck on the nearby Diablo 4 Drums of the Vault quest, then we have a workaround to fix that so you can progress.

Where to find Diablo 4 Kulle's Heart Journals

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

You'll collect the first of five Diablo 4 Kulle's Heart Journals when you begin this Season Quest, by interacting with the book on the table in the room directly northeast from The Gatehall Waypoint marked as Journal of Zoltun Kulle, Entry 5. You'll then be told to find the remaining four tomes, but how do you do that? The quest itself tells you to Search the Vaults for Zoltun Kulle's Journals, and if you scroll ahead to the Chapter 5 objectives in the Season Journey then you'll find one called Invasion of Privacy that states you must Rummage through Wardwoven Chests until you have read all of Zoltun Kulle's journal entries.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

For the uninitiated, this works as follows – Vaults are a new type of dungeon added to Diablo 4 this season, which are full of traps as well as the usual hordes of enemies to wipe out. At the start of the Vault, you can spend Pearls of Warding (a new resource) to earn Zoltun's Blessing, which also increases the difficulty of the Vault. Each time you receive damage from a trap you'll lose part of Zoltun's Blessing, but if you keep enough of it intact by the time you defeat the Vault Boss then you can use it to open the Wardwoven Chest at the end, in addition to the standard reward chest for clearing the Vault.

It should be these Wardwoven Chests that provide the remaining Kulle's Heart Journals in Diablo 4, but a majority of players are reporting that additional journals are simply not dropping for them no matter how many times they clear Vaults and claim their rewards, leading many to pronounce that this system is currently bugged. While we know that it is possible, as this Twitch clip shows a third Zoltun Kulle's Journal being dropped, it's likely that the RNG odds are extremely low. That clip also shows a Nightmare Dungeon being cleared on World Tier IV, so I recommend you take on Vaults at the highest difficulty you can muster, and persevere with the grind until additional information or a future patch changes the situation.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.