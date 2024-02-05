Diablo 4 DLC: Everything we know about Vessel of Hatred

The existence of Diablo 4 DLC was first revealed during the Opening Ceremony at BlizzCon 2023, where an official announcement trailer provided a very brief glimpse into the future expansion before confirming that it would be named Vessel of Hatred. Although this short clip didn't tell us much about the future of Diablo 4, subsequent interviews and leaked information has provided further details on what we can expect. To help you get up to speed, here's everything we know so far about the Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred DLC.

When is the Diablo 4 DLC out?

As confirmed by the splash screen at the end of the official announcement trailer, the Diablo 4 DLC is "coming late 2024" – however we don't have any more solid information on when Vessel of Hatred is out other than that. During an interview with Force Gaming at the start of November 2023, Rod Fergusson stated that Blizzard are planning a big reveal "early this summer" in "probably like six months or so", which means we can expect a lot more information to arrive around May or June 2024.

How much will the Diablo 4 DLC cost?

Again, no information has been revealed yet about how much the Diablo 4 DLC will cost, but it has been made clear that Vessel of Hatred will be a paid-for expansion, setting it apart from the regular seasonal updates we are currently receiving that are included as part of the base game. Rumors of a $90 price are almost certainly nonsense, with a $40-50 price tag seeming a much more likely outcome for a significant expansion, which will obviously add a lot more content than the seasonal updates to justify the cost.

The Diablo 4 DLC is set in a new (but familiar) location

The Diablo 4 DLC will add an entire new playable region named Nahantu, which has also been referred to as Toraja, Torajan, or the Torajan Jungles. This a wild jungle area that exists within Diablo lore in Sanctuary, to the south of Kehjistan, so it's likely that the Vessel of Hatred expansion will extend the existing Diablo 4 map into the currently inaccessible area to the southwest. This region previously featured in Act 3 of Diablo 2, so may already be familiar to long-standing players, though back then it was still considered part of Kehjistan rather than being a distinct zone.

The Diablo 4 DLC introduces a completely new class

The Diablo 4 DLC will introduce a fresh class that is not only brand new for the current game, but has also never been seen before in the entire Diablo series. Although no further information has been confirmed around this, previously leaked files suggest the new class for Vessel of Hatred could be Spiritborn, which is heavily linked to nature and would tie in well with the jungle setting for the expansion. It is likely that changes will also be made to the five existing classes, though it isn't known if that will involve raising their level caps.

The Diablo 4 DLC storyline involves Mephisto

During the main campaign of Diablo 4, the Herald of Mephisto appears to players a number of times in the form of a Bloodied Wolf, guiding them to assist in defeating his daughter Lilith. By the end of the story, he is captured in a soulstone by Neyrelle, and is last seen being transported by her on a ship, followed by the Bloodied Wolf.

The voice heard during the Diablo 4 DLC announcement trailer is that of Mephisto himself, who ominously says "We have each played a part in what has happened here. You abdicated your choice to this... child. And with every step she takes, I grow stronger. There will be no salvation in the Light." That suggests that Mephisto will have much more influence in the Vessel of Hatred expansion, and players may even end up battling with the Lord of Hatred himself.

That's everything we know about the Diablo 4 DLC so far, but stay tuned for further updates as more information on the Vessel of Hatred is revealed.

