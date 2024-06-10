How to unlock Diablo 4 Pets and what they do

Diablo 4 Pets have now arrived, to accompany you on your journey across Sanctuary. While they may be a cute addition, these furry companions are more than just a cosmetic choice, as they will run around auto-collecting Gold and Materials that drop during combat, meaning you'll leave behind fewer resources as you fight your way across Diablo 4. If you'd like to add a helpful sidekick to your adventures, then here's how to unlock Pets in Diablo 4. And in case you were curious – yes, you can Pet the Dog!

How to unlock Diablo 4 Pets

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

To unlock Diablo 4 Pets, you need to complete the Faithful Companion Priority Quest that appears in your log – there are no level restrictions on this so you should be able to initiate it immediately, no matter how far into your adventure you currently are. The quest marker is in Kyovashad, the main city in Fractured Peaks, so use the Waypoint to fast travel to the nearby area.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Head to the northwest end of the town and the quest marker, where you'll find a Well Behaved Dog. All you need to do now is follow the Interact prompt to Pet the Dog, which will complete the quest and unlock Pets in Diablo 4. At any point from now when you have a Pet equipped, you can use the Hello emote when nearby to interact with them.

How to equip Pets in Diablo 4

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Once you've completed the quest, you can equip Pets in Diablo 4 by visiting your Wardrobe in any of the major cities. A new Pets tab is now available on this customization screen, so move over to that and then highlight your companion before choosing Equip followed by Confirm Look to add them by your side.

How to get more Diablo 4 Pets

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

When you access your wardrobe to equip your Pet in Diablo 4, you may have noticed that there are another three options in the menu that are currently locked – Hratli the Canine, Natalya the Tiger, and Alkor the Snow Leopard. At the time of writing the only way to get more Pets is by pre-purchasing the upcoming Diablo 4 DLC, Vessel of Hatred, and the companion(s) you'll unlock will depend on which version you buy:

Ultimate Edition: Hratli, Natalya, and Alkor

Deluxe Edition: Hratli and Alkor

Standard Edition: Alkor

