The new Diablo 4 Spiritborn class explained

The Diablo 4 Spiritborn class is a fresh addition as part of the Vessel of Hatred expansion, and it's an exciting arrival as it's not only new for this instalment, but has also never been seen before across the entire series to date. This versatile class allows Diablo 4 players to channel a selection of animal spirits – the ferocious Jaguar, the majestic Eagle, the mighty Gorilla, and the, erm, somewhat gross Centipede – and combine their powers to create a wide range of possible synergies. To find out more, here's what you need to know about the Spiritborn class in Diablo 4.

How does the Spiritborn class in Diablo 4 work?

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

The Spiritborn class in Diablo 4 is a martial artist, so has a specialism for close combat, and is highly mobile so can quickly move around the battlefield while dodging attacks. They are empowered with the abilities of four distinct animal spirits, which can be combined in different ways to create a unique style for your character. The animal spirits are:

Jaguar: Speed and aggression

Speed and aggression Eagle: Mobility and evasion

Mobility and evasion Gorilla: Strength and defense

Strength and defense Centipede: Poisoning and crowd control

As you look through the Skill Tree for the Spiritborn you'll see the main entries are color-coded to identify which spirit animal they relate to. It's up to you if you want to mix-and-match the different spirits or focus on certain ones in particular, as this class is versatile enough to work well with either.

How does the Spirit Hall work with the Spiritborn class?

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

The Spirit Hall is the class mechanic for Spiritborn, and is used to activate additional powers from the four spirits to bolster your character. Once you reach Level 15 you'll unlock the class quest The Sacred Hunt, and after seeing that through to the conclusion you'll be able to access your primary Spirit Hall selection. Continue progressing until you hit Level 30 and you'll also unlock a secondary selection, with both of these choices providing Passive Skills. A full breakdown of these is as follows:

Primary Spirit Hall selection (bolded figures vary depending on build)

Jaguar: Every 15th time you deal direct damage to an enemy with a Jaguar Skill, unleash an additional strike dealing 15% of the damage you have dealt to them in the last 0.5 seconds. All Skills are now also Jaguar Skills.

Every time you deal direct damage to an enemy with a Jaguar Skill, unleash an additional strike dealing of the damage you have dealt to them in the last seconds. All Skills are now also Jaguar Skills. Eagle: Casting an Eagle Skill grants 4 seconds of the Storm Feathers Movement Speed bonus. When you Evade, fling up to 8 Storm Feathers for every remaining second, each dealing 61 Lightning damage and making targets Vulnerable for 5 seconds. All Skills are now also Eagle Skills.

Casting an Eagle Skill grants seconds of the Storm Feathers Movement Speed bonus. When you Evade, fling up to Storm Feathers for every remaining second, each dealing Lightning damage and making targets Vulnerable for seconds. All Skills are now also Eagle Skills. Gorilla: Casting a Gorilla Skill deals 100% Thorns to enemies you hit and grants a Barrier for 5.0% of Maximum Life (3) , up to 30% , for 3 seconds. All Skills are now also Gorilla Skills.

Casting a Gorilla Skill deals Thorns to enemies you hit and grants a Barrier for of Maximum Life , up to , for seconds. All Skills are now also Gorilla Skills. Centipede: Hitting an enemy with a Centipede Skill reduces their Damage by 2.5% and Slows them by 10% for 3 seconds, stacking up to a maximum of 8 times. All Skills are now also Centipede Skills.

Secondary Spirit Hall selection (bolded figures vary depending on build)

Jaguar: Maximum Ferocity increased by 1 . Gain 1 stack of Ferocity whenever you kill an enemy or damage a Boss.

Maximum Ferocity increased by . Gain stack of Ferocity whenever you kill an enemy or damage a Boss. Eagle: For every 4 meters you move, your Critical Strike Chance increases by 4% . This bonus is reset 2 seconds after you Critically Strike.

For every meters you move, your Critical Strike Chance increases by . This bonus is reset seconds after you Critically Strike. Gorilla: Maximum Resolve increased by 2 . When you have at least 5 stacks of Resolve, you are Unstoppable.

Maximum Resolve increased by . When you have at least stacks of Resolve, you are Unstoppable. Centipede: Heal for 1% of your Maximum Life, for every Nearby enemy you've Poisoned in the last 3 seconds, up to 5%.

You can only make one Primary and one Secondary Spirit Hall selection, though these can both be the same spirit if you want to double down on their abilities. As a rough guide, combining two different spirits will angle your build towards the following synergies:

Jaguar + Eagle = Critical Hits

Jaguar + Gorilla = Dodging

Jaguar + Centipede = Healing

Eagle + Gorilla = Barriers

Eagle + Centipede = Vulnerability

Gorilla + Centipede = Thorns

Play around with the different combinations the Diablo 4 Spiritborn class offers, to find the best combination to match your playstyle.

