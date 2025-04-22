Diablo 4's Berserk collab lets you dress up as Guts and the Skull Knight, which is great, but The Schnoz needs to be locked away in a deep circle of Hell

Diablo IV x Berserk | Animated Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Blizzard has revealed the full details of its upcoming Diablo 4 Berserk collaboration, and it's full of cool-looking cosmetics from Kentaro Miura's iconic manga as well as one of the most cursed fictional creatures I've ever laid my eyes on. And as someone who falls asleep to cosmic horror, that's saying something.

Blizzard teased Diablo 4's first ever collab last week, but now we have a full cinematic trailer as well as details about how it all works from a new blog post. Basically, there's a new themed currency and items you can buy with it, along with some bundles that'll be available in the in-game shop.

Berserk fans will recognize the new earnable currency Behelits, which will occasionally drop from elite baddies, after which you can exchange them at the new Berserk Reliquary. The rewards available there will include the Hawks Destiny Back trophy, the Skull Knight’s Heraldry Mount Armor, and the Brand of Sacrifice Marking. You can check those out below:

If you manage to collect all of the above loot, you'll get yourself the Od of the Berserker Emblem, "a potent symbol that aligns with the unflinching violence of its wearer."

While that all looks really neat, it does seem like the real primo loot here is confined to the in-game shop, which will let you use premium currency to buy the iconic Berserker armor for your Barbarian, the Hawk of Light and Struggler armor sets for your Rogue, and the wicked Skull Knight getup for your Necromancer. There's also the Warhorse of the Hawk mount and armor set that includes the Fantasia Mount, Fantasia's Bridle, Reborn Band of the Hawk Mount Trophy, and God Hand’s Gift Mount Trophy.

Last and certainly least, The Schnoz. I haven't watched a ton of Berserk and thus was ill-prepared for the jump scare I got when I scrolled down the news release and got to Diablo 4's new pet, but good gracious me oh my, I want it gone. I don't care how cute its personality may or may not be, I just don't want to ever see it again. In fact, its brief inclusion in the Diablo 4 in-game shop will probably be the best microtransaction deterrent I've ever experienced.

The Diablo 4 Berserk collab will run from May 6 at 10am PT to June 3 at 10am PT.

Blizzard says Diablo 4 season 8 kicks off a new focus on "permanent upgrades" for the base game instead of just "throwaway changes."