Blizzard says Diablo 4 season 8 kicks off a new focus on "permanent upgrades" for the base game instead of just "throwaway changes"

Blizzard is changing its approach to the Diablo 4 seasonal model, putting more emphasis on improvements to the base game in season 8 rather than temporary seasonal content.

In a roundtable chat with Diablo 4 lead seasons designer Deric Nunez and lead live game designer Colin Finer, a common refrain was the wider development team's "evolving" seasonal design philosophy that will prioritize "amplifying and improving its foundations," in Nunez's words.

"It's critically important that we're evolving Diablo and we're not necessarily putting all of our effort on throwaway changes," said Finer. "We're really looking at existing features like Nightmare dungeons and Infernal Hordes and leveling those up.

"We really want to make sure that Diablo, from season to season, not only is getting a bunch of cool seasonal content, but we're also evolving the game."

Historically, new Diablo 4 seasons add a questline that's separate from the main campaign – or the Eternal realm, as it's called in Diablo-speak – without a whole lot of changes that stick around once the season's over, aside from balance tweaks and minor quality of life stuff.

But it sounds like, starting with season 8, we'll start seeing bigger, more impactful updates that impact the base game as well as the seasonal realm.

(Image credit: Blizzard)

We already know season 8 is adding new open-world boss rush Apparition incursion events, making huge changes to the boss ladder system , and revamping the battle pass system to allow for more player choice.

Thanks to the recent 2025 roadmap , we also know Season 9, Sins of the Horadrim, will add new Nightmare Dungeons activities that let you dial up the dungeons' intensity as you make your way through them.

And then season 10, Infernal Chaos, will make Infernal Hordes "more chaotic as we put new choices into your hands," Blizzard said, also promising "advanced options between Infernal Waves."

Echoing Finer's messaging on the new seasonal approach, Nunez added:

"New seasonal novelties are fun and all, but it's really a great opportunity to not just introduce ephemeral systems, but use the seasonal model to introduce new permanent upgrades to the features that players are already engaging with.

"And I guess that's inherent to how we're laying the foundation to strengthen the overall base foundation of Diablo 4 and the features players engage with over and over and over again, so that by the time the expansion hits, the base foundation of Diablo 4 is as strong as it can possibly be to carry on all the new exciting stuff."

