Diablo 4 teases its first-ever collab: Berserk, the legendary dark fantasy manga that's inspired countless games from Dark Souls to Final Fantasy

Diablo 4 is teaming up with the legendary anime Berserk for a crossover event.

We don't know a whole lot of details at this point about what specifically is featured in the Diablo 4 x Berserk crossover, but Blizzard released a cinematic teaser trailer on its official Twitter account, and the collaboration looks vaguely promising so far.

In the 30-second anime-styled teaser, we see a Diablo Barbarian holding his own against a horde of demons, chopping away at the little buggers with his giant two-handed sword. He lets out an epic roar at the end before we see the official Diablo x Berserk logo. Hype.

You have been Branded.#DiabloIV x #Berserk pic.twitter.com/5azKHCIbejApril 17, 2025

Taking a closer look at the fine print in the trailer, it seems the Berserk collab will include "optional in-game purchases" including "random items," which sounds a whole lot like loot boxes.

But, before you break your keyboard, the fine print also mentions Diablo Immortal as well as iOS and Google Play, which strongly implies the mobile game is also crossing over with Berserk. And if that's the case, it's possible that loot boxes are only coming to Diablo Immortal and that Diablo 4's themed content will be limited to regular, transparent microtransactions.

It's also unclear when exactly the crossover event is taking place, but with season 8 on the way sometime after season 7 ends on April 29, there's a good chance it'll be part of that.

Blizzard recently detailed the full Diablo 4 roadmap for 2025 with teasers for seasons 9 and 10, and it reconfirmed that a new expansion is still coming in 2026. It also teased multiple "new IP collabs," so expect more to come after Berserk.

