PSA: Diablo 4 season 8's new Reliquary system has a bug that's causing players to lose Platinum without the reward, but Blizzard has a fix coming today

Diablo 4 season 8 launched today with brand new boss powers, Apparition Incursion events, a new seasonal questline, and the new Reliquary battle pass system for obtaining themed cosmetics.

It's that last feature we're primarily talking about today, because while I'm excited to check out everything new in season 8, I have a fairly urgent PSA on a bug related to Diablo 4's Reliquary system while Blizzard works on a fix.

As reported by numerous Diablo 4 players on social media, the Reliquary system appears to be bugged and is causing some players to lose Platinum without gaining any reward for their purchases.

"The reliquary is bugged and can possibly take your platinum without giving you ANY reliquary!! Please upvote for visibility!" reads a Reddit post with more than 700 upvotes and 200 comments, many of which share similar experiences.

"I paid 1000 to unlick the 3 paid reliquaries but they are still asking for platinum to unlock," reads another report from a Redditor. "Even the free one won't unlock lol."

I reached out to Blizzard and a spokesperson told me "a server hot fix is scheduled for this afternoon and will address the issue of purchased Reliquaries not appearing properly."

Although the issue seems to be affecting a fairly limited number of players on various platforms, it might be worth holding off on making that Reliquary purchase until Blizzard patches out whatever bug is keeping players' from their due rewards. I'll keep this article updated as we learn more.

