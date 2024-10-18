Where to farm Diablo 4 Runes for crafting and Runewords

Diablo 4 Runes are a new resource introduced with the Vessel of Hatred expansion, which work in a similar way to Gems in that they can be socketed into certain types of gear to provide a boost. By combining a Rune of Ritual with a Rune of Invocation in Diablo 4 you can create Runewords, which give you access to fresh abilities when attached to your equipment, and Runes are also used when crafting Mythics – the new name for Uber Uniques – if you can amass a complete set of them. If you want to know the best ways of tracking down these items, then here's how to farm Runes in Diablo 4.

Farm Diablo 4 Runes in the Kurast Undercity

The best place to farm Diablo 4 Runes is in the Kurast Undercity, which is an endgame dungeon activity you'll unlock as you progress through the Vessel of Hatred storyline. Once you have access, you'll be able to take on timed challenges to earn big rewards, and if you apply Kurast Undercity Tributes then you can target specific types of loot. To unlock Tributes you need to complete the four quests in the Kurast Undercity questline, which can be started by speaking to Ormus after beating the Reunion main campaign quest. With that done, these activities can be undertaken to earn Tributes:

Complete Tree of Whispers activities and open cache rewards

and open cache rewards Take part in the Diablo 4 Helltide and open mystery chests

and open mystery chests Clear The Pit and check your completion rewards

and check your completion rewards Defeat Uber Bosses (see below)

Although all Tributes are useful in their own way, you should be looking out for the Tribute of Harmony as that will guarantee Runes will drop when you complete the Kurast Undercity dungeon with at least Attunement Rank 1.

Farm Diablo 4 Runes by defeating Uber Bosses

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Taking on Uber Bosses is another good way to farm Runes in Diablo 4, as you are guaranteed to receive them for each big boss you defeat. Of course, actually summoning Uber Bosses is no mean feat, let along beating them, as you'll need to gather specific resources then use them at the appropriate dungeon altar to summon the boss. The Uber Bosses and materials required are:

Andariel - 2 Pincushioned Doll and 2 Sandscorched Shackles

- 2 Pincushioned Doll and 2 Sandscorched Shackles The Beast in the Ice - 12 Distilled Fear

- 12 Distilled Fear Duriel - 2 Mucus-Slick Egg and 2 Shard of Agony

- 2 Mucus-Slick Egg and 2 Shard of Agony Echo of Varshan - 2 Malignant Heart

- 2 Malignant Heart Grigoire - 12 Living Steel

- 12 Living Steel Lord Zir - 12 Exquisite Blood

Farm Diablo 4 Runes by crafting at a Jeweler

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Lastly, you can farm Diablo 4 Runes by crafting at a Jeweler, by combining three Runes of the same type to produce a new random Rune in exchange for 4,000 gold. Naturally, this will reduce the overall amount of Runes you possess as you're exchanging three for one, but if you have a lot of duplicates while also missing specific Runes then the random outcome of this process can help you to fill in any gaps in your collection.

