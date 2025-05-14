Diablo season 8 is still getting roasted, but Blizzard did manage to slip a major quality-of-life feature in that skipped the patch notes: more Ravens, less inventory clutter

Diablo 4 season 8 is being roundly criticized by players and critics alike for a number of reasons, but there's one major quality-of-life feature not included in the patch notes that deserves more attention.

You have to feel for Diablo community manager Adam Fletcher, technically the franchise's director of social and content marketing. Day in, day out, this guy is fielding complaints from a vocally critical player base, going back and forth between high-level developers and the public, and acting as the face of a franchise that seems like it's always seeing more ups than downs.

With Diablo 4 season 8 being taken to task by the ever-cheerful folks on the Diablo subreddit, Blizzard's forums, and even in professional reviews, I'm tempted to check in on ol' Fletcher. You doin' alright, pal?

In all seriousness, Diablo's whole community team deserves a lot of respect. They presumably aren't responsible for things people are mad about, which include the prices in season 8's battle pass, perceived repetitiveness in the new mechanics, and what's seen by some as a botched Berserk collab, and yet they must take responsibility for it as part of their jobs.

Anyway, in what I can only assume was a much-needed bright spot in Fletcher's day, Diablo 4 streamer MacroBioBoi spotlighted a "massive Diablo W" on Twitter, writing, "y'all gotta market these changes better! I would've been salivating waiting for this patch if I knew Ravens were being added to every major city!"

The streamer is referring to a change that indeed isn't listed in the new Diablo 4 patch notes, but by all means should've been.

Ravens of the Tree were first added in the season 7 PTR to Headhunt Zones as a way for players to turn in Grim Favors remotely and without having to leave the action, but with this latest change, they can now do the same thing and most major cities. It's nothing huge, but it'll make it easier and more convenient to clear out Grim Favors from your inventory and earn seasonal rewards, and that's worth highlighting.

"This didn’t make the notes. Slipped in but is a good welcome change for players," Fletcher said as he claimed his rightful W with a celebratory emoji.

Look, when it's you vs. the internet, you have to celebrate the small wins, if you're Adam Fletcher specifically, you might also want to cash in on this win and take a little vacation until the noise around Diablo 4 season 8 dies down.

