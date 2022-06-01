10 games like Diablo to play if you're bored of waiting for Diablo 4

Here are the 10 best games like Diablo that you really should play, especially if you're getting a little bored of waiting for Diablo 4 to release. While Diablo Immortal for mobile and PC certainly scratches an itch, it doesn't quite replicate the scale and depth that the best games like Diablo are able to achieve.

If you keep scrolling, you'll not only find our recommendations for ARPGs, but other titles that have the same relentless focus on combat and loot collecting. There really is something for everyone in our ranking of the 10 best games like Diablo, so give one of these a go and make the wait for Blizzard's next game a little easier on yourself.

10. Warhammer: Chaosbane

(Image credit: Nacon)

Available on: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

Warhammer: Chaosbane (opens in new tab) takes the classic ARPG format into the modern era, maintaining the same isometric view, four-play co-op, and class types, but somehow make the whole package feel like it belongs at the tail-end of this decade.

Combat is fast-paced but deliberate, making you think twice before you run into an enemy encampment or challenge a boss. There's a strategy to learning your enemy's moves, and there's enough variety in the baddies that the challenge doesn't fade quickly. Each of the four classes feels distinct and worthwhile, while itemisation could've been more inventive for a game released in 2019. All in all, Warhammer: Chaosbane offers a polished, yet faithful take on the ARPG genre that's worth the stay in the wait until Diablo 4.

9. Titan Quest

(Image credit: THQ Nordic)

Available on: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

While not quite as old as the Diablo franchise, Titan Quest originally released way back in 2006, making it an inarguable veteran of the ARPG franchise. And indeed, Titan Quest is considered a classic, if not quite up there in ranks with its closest competitor, Diablo 2.

Titan Quest follows in the footsteps of its recent ancestors, but bucks the tradition of soaking its world in Gothic mythology, demons, warlocks, and hellscapes. Instead, you're dropped into a massive world encompassing real-world locations like Ancient Greece, Egypt, and China. The 10-year anniversary edition released in 2016 and includes the base game and the Immortal Throne expansion, as well as a laundry list of improvements to visuals, performance, and multiplayer gameplay.

8. Warframe

(Image credit: Digital Extremes)

Available on: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch

For an experience with a more modern vibe but the same focus on loot as Diablo, Warframe (opens in new tab) is worth your consideration. As you might've heard, Warframe is a third-person shooter set in a futuristic world at war with itself. I understand that sounds absolutely nothing like Diablo, and in terms of plot, story, and atmosphere, it really isn't.

However, Warframe is also heavily inspired by the RPG genre and looters in particular, making it an ideal choice for Diablo fans in search of a new experience. Better still, it's free to play and available on the three big home consoles, leaving you little excuse to ignore it.

7. The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing

(Image credit: NeocoreGames)

Available on: PC, PS4, Xbox One

If you're looking for an indie-priced ARPG with visuals, a story, and gameplay that belie their budget, don't overlook The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing (opens in new tab). After it was released in 2013, two sequels were released in quick succession in 2014 and 2015, respectively, but the original is the undisputed fan-favorite.

No doubt inspired by the Diablo franchise, Van Helsing's abilities and class variety most closely resemble Diablo 3 (opens in new tab), but the skill tree allows for deeper character customization more akin to Diablo 2. Though, unlike Diablo, the Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing is another ARPG which doesn't take itself too seriously, with a refreshing amount of humor thrown into the dialogue portions. Otherwise, Van Helsing tells a captivating Gothic-noir tale in an utterly enchanting world that makes hacking, slashing, and looting about as enjoyable as it gets.

6. Torchlight 2

(Image credit: Perfect World)

Available on: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Torchlight 2 (opens in new tab) is another ARPG that doesn't dare stray from the genre recipe, but perfects each ingredient for a stand-out, if derivative final product. Of course, Torchlight isn't without its own identity, as it takes some small liberties to distinguish itself as more than a Diablo clone.

You can have pets, go fishing, and enjoy a robust and lively modding community. But at its core, Torchlight 2 does what ARPGs do best, and does it better than most. It makes sense considering developer Runic Games was formed by two co-creators of Blizzard North and Diablo itself, but the exceptional kill, loot, and upgrade grind at Torchlight 2's center can't be overstated.

5. Victor Vran

(Image credit: Wired Productions)

Available on: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Another isometric ARPG you can't help but compare to Diablo, Victor Vran isn't innovative, but it is exceptional. Of course, calling Victor Vran a Diablo clone isn't giving it enough credit, nor is it accurate. You won't find different classes here, the combat includes jumping and dodging, the weapon sets are entirely different and include guns, and the lore is infused with a heaping dose of largely effective humor.

Victor Vran does also borrow elements from games like Torchlight and Bastion, but it delivers each element and mixes them so seamlessly that it carves its own identity. And with its own unique style and setting, Diablo fans looking for a slightly different direction would do well to check out Victor Vran.

4. Path of Exile

(Image credit: Grinding Gear Games)

Available on: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Like Grim Dawn, Path of Exile (opens in new tab) is for the Diablo fan not looking for anything new, but rather a sequel to Diablo 2 that isn't Diablo 3. Better yet, it's entirely free to play, and a laundry list of substantial expansions since its release in 2013 have made Path of Exile a premier choice for Diablo fans looking for an honest-to-goodness isometric ARPG. Like any active game in the modern era, there are microtransactions, but Path of Exile is careful not to include real-world money in any element that affects gameplay.

Speaking of gameplay, Path of Exile is very well built around the ARPG, Diablo-inspired foundation of kill, loot, upgrade, rinse, and repeat. But steeped in rich lore, unique additions to the ARPG formula, and impressively-consistent updates, Path of Exile offers the very best of the ARPG genre, free-to-play or otherwise.

3. Darksiders Genesis

(Image credit: THQ Nordic)

Available on: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Darksiders is one of the more well-known series on this list, but it's also one of the more overlooked by fans of Diablo looking for something similar. With Darksiders Genesis, which released December 5 for PC and Google Stadia, it's never been so tempting for Diablo fans to turn their attention to the Darksiders universe.

Watching the trailer, you'll immediately spot the one key resemblance to Diablo, with Darksiders Genesis embracing an isometric view instead of its predecessor's third-person perspective. That said, Darksiders Genesis is a Darksiders game through-and-through, and the best entry in years. Gorgeous, fast-paced, and unexpectedly funny, Genesis is the magnum opus of the Darksiders formula in Diablo-like clothes.

2. Legends of Aria

(Image credit: Citadel Studios)

Available on: PC

No matter how you hack it, Diablo shares a lot of qualities with MMORPGs, with the only real difference being the lack of "massively multiplayer" worlds. Legends of Aria is an excellent MMO that harkens back to the early days of the genre, where games like Ultima Online, Runescape, and indeed Diablo, ruled a certain quadron of the online gaming space.

Legends of Aria is an isometric MMO from a team partly responsible for Ultima Online, thereby inherently currying favor with fans of late 90s/early 2000s PC gaming. The unabashedly "old school" MMO makes use of that timeless top-down perspective and exists an a massive, moddable world complete with community servers. It may not share the same bones as Diablo, but Diablo fans are sure to feel a tickle of nostalgia roaming through Legends of Aria's busy sandbox.

1. Grim Dawn

(Image credit: Crate Entertainment)

Available on: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

For those looking for an experience as faithful as possible to the Diablo franchise, Grim Dawn is one for your radar. Oft-described as a spiritual successor to Diablo 2, Grim Dawn's selling point is that it offers the deep character-building, engaging story, and grim mood many felt were missing from Diablo 3.

What Grim Dawn also offers is immensely satisfying grinding and hack-and-slash gameplay. Of course, Diablo 3 wound up a juggernaut despite its woes at launch, meaning you won't find as thriving nor diverse a community in Grim Dawn. Still, its successes in capturing the magic of old-school ARPGs elevate Grim Dawn far beyond any other Diablo-like.