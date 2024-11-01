10 games like Dragon Age to get swept up in when you're ready to leave Thedas

If you're looking to get swept up in games like Dragon Age, we're here to help. Dragon Age: The Veilguard is officially here, bringing us a fresh adventure in Thedas 10 years after the release of Dragon Age: Inquisition. BioWare's beloved fantasy RPG series has captured the hearts and minds of many over the years thanks to its engrossing storytelling, memorable cast of characters, and worldbuilding. The Dragon Age timeline of events is also rich with lore, and the games are known for including swoon-worthy romances and the freedom to create, customize, and shape your own protagonist, with dialog options that the role-play into the RPG.



Happily, if any of these ingredients speak to you, there are some fantastic games like Dragon Age out there. So whether you're holding out on diving into Dragon Age The Veilguard right away, or you're looking for similar adventures to tuck into because you enjoyed the previous games, we're here to help. From some of the best BioWare games outside of the world of Thedas that are well worth experiencing, to some of the very best RPGs that include features and elements you'll likely enjoy if you're a Dragon fan, we've brought together some games like Dragon Age we'd recommend.

With picks across all platforms that share similarities with BioWare's RPG, read on below as we take you through the best games like Dragon Age to play right now.

10. Persona 5

(Image credit: Atlus)

Developer: Atlus

Platform(s): PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Switch

As more of a wildcard pick, Persona 5 Royal will certainly scratch your RPG itch, and it taps into the companionship and party set up that's so beloved in the Dragon Age series. While you're not in a fantastical world perse, since you play as a highschooler in Tokyo, you will get swept up in the strange goings of a dream-like realm as a member of the Phantom Thieves. With an engrossing storyline, characters you can fight alongside and bond with - and even develop a romantic relationship with if you wish - the Royal edition is the best way to experience Atlus' adventure.

Read more: Persona 5 review: "An experience that's perfectly realized from the moment it begins"

9. Skyrim

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Platform(s): PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Switch

Every Dragon Age game has one big thing in common, and it's right there in the title. That's right, you've guessed it: Dragons. From taking down a lot of the flying fiends in Dragon Age Inquisition, to battling one for Hawke's special armor in Dragon Age 2, and summoning a dragon with a gong in Dragon Age: Origins, there's no shortage of scaly encounters throughout the series. And if you're looking for another engrossing adventure where you can also fight your share of them, Skyrim fits that bill and then some. As the Dragonborn, you not only fight them and absorb their essence to increase your shouting capabilities, thanks to its last expansion, you can even learn to ride them.

8. Cyberpunk 2077

(Image credit: CDPR)

Developer: CD Projekt Red

Platform(s): PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5



Cyberpunk 2077 may not draw you into its fantasy quite like Thedas, but the streets of Night City are full of RPG goodness. If you enjoy having the freedom to decide how you approach quests and respond to any given scenario, CD Projekt Red's RPG will let you steer your own journey in V's shoes. For anyone who also enjoys the romance aspect of any one of the Dragon Age games, there are also some relationships you can develop as you encounter various characters throughout. And while you might not have party members in the traditional sense, you will be joined by a rebellious rocker played by Keanu Reeves to keep you company. With a wealth of updates since launch and the release of the Phantom Liberty expansion on next-gen platforms, now is the perfect time to dive in.

Read more: Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty review: "The culmination of CD Projekt Red's efforts"

7. Dragon's Dogma 2

(Image credit: Capcom)

Developer: Capcom

Platform(s): PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5

While Dragon's Dogma 2 might not be for every Dragon Age fan, if you're looking to double-down on the exploration side of things, Capcom's RPG is a great pick. You'll also get to customize and shape your very own character as you head out on a sprawling adventure across vast regions, and you won't have to go it alone. At the beginning of the game, you also get to create your own Pawn, which is essentially a follower that will journey alongside you and fight with you. You're then able to recruit more party members by summoning other players' Pawns. As you run around the landscape, they'll often point out notable landmarks, chests, and even lead you down the right path towards quest objectives. You can also earn affinity with certain characters during your adventures for some light romance – although it doesn't rival BioWare in that department.

Read more: Dragon's Dogma 2 review: "Embrace the chaos and there's nothing quite like it"

6. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

(Image credit: EA)

Developer: BioWare / Aspyr

Platform(s): PC, Switch

If you're a fan of Dragon Age's freedom of choice and you're looking for another experience with oodles of customization to shape your character, then Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic could be for you. As another BioWare RPG, it shares a lot of familiar DNA with the Dragon Age series, albeit drawing you into the established, rich world of Star Wars. With a wealth of choices that make an impact on the direction of your adventure, you'll be joined by a party of crewmates you can get to know and fight alongside as you try to decide the very fate of the galaxy. Whether you want to be a hero or a villain is entirely up to you, and there's also some romance options available among the companions.

5. Divinity Original Sin 2

(Image credit: Larian)

Developer: Larian Studios

Platform(s): PC, Xbox One, PS4, Switch

Before Baldur's Gate 3, there was Divinity: Original Sin 2, Larian's previous fantasy RPG. There's a lot to enjoy in the world of Divinity for any fans of Dragon Age: Origins, Dragon Age 2, Inquisition, or Veilguard, with the adventure drawing you into another rich high-fantasy setting full of choice and consequence, character customization, and a memorable cast to meet and fight alongside. You'll be able to shape your own protagonist once again, either making someone from scratch or playing as one of the established origin characters. The latter option is similar to the likes of Dragon Age Origins backgrounds, or The Veilguard's factions, giving your playable lead a history and unique dialog options throughout the story.

4. The Witcher 3

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Developer: CD Projekt Red

Platform(s): PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Switch

The winds are howling, which can only mean one thing: we're recommending CD Projekt Red's epic fantasy RPG, The Witcher 3 . If you're on the hunt for games like Dragon Age and you've yet to tuck into Geralt's sweeping adventure across the Pontar, then now's a great time to give it a go. With a shiny next-gen upgrade that brought the RPG to PS5 and Xbox Series X back in 2022, you'll also benefit from the additional settings and features that came with it. And if you love BioWare's RPG series for its storytelling, romance, and rich world setting, then The Witcher 3 hits all of those notes in its own memorable way, with love interests, engrossing questlines, and much more. Fans of Dragon Age: Inquisition will also likely enjoy the wealth of exploration and discovery Geralt's journey offers up.

3. Greedfall

(Image credit: Spiders)

Developer: Spiders

Platform(s): PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5

As another fantasy RPG with its own distinct world, Greedfall feels like a throwback to some of BioWare's older adventures. The open hub-like areas are quite close to the setup in Dragon Age Origins, and you also have a party of followers to meet, recruit, and get to know. Romance is an option if you wish to get closer to your companions, and you can customize your own leading character and make choices that shape them just like the Dragon Age series. While it can be a little more slower paced at times, this fantasy is full of its own unique cultures and history for you to discover, and the overarching story will bring you to various locations and introduce you to a wealth of characters and creatures. If you're looking for an experience that captures that old-school RPG feel, Greedfall is worth checking out.

2. Baldur's Gate 3

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Developer: Larian Studios

Platform(s): PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5

Baldur's Gate 3 is a great option for anyone looking for another engrossing fantasy RPG to tuck into. If you're a fan of romance in Dragon Age, you'll be happy to know you can also develop relationships with the memorable cast of companions in Larian's adventure, which sweeps you in an unforgettable journey across the Sword Coast. In many ways, Baldur's Gate 3 shares a lot of similarities with Dragon Age Origins , from the way you get to know your followers at camp, to the ability to smooch your love interest whenever you like, and fight alongside your party. Plus, you can also choose from a myriad of races and classes and role-play your leading character however you wish, with so much freedom of choice when it comes to how you want to navigate the story and bring it to a close. As one of the best games of 2023 , we can't recommend it enough .

Read more: Baldur's Gate 3 review: "A new gold standard for RPGs".

1. Mass Effect Legendary Edition

(Image credit: EA)

Developer: BioWare

Platform(s): PC, Xbox One, PS4

The most obvious place to start is BioWare's other beloved RPG series, Mass Effect. If you've yet to experience Shepard's journey through the galaxy, it really is the perfect complement to Dragon Age. With a similar companion party set-up, dialog wheels that let you role-play your preferred approach, different classes to choose from, and romances in the mix, the Mass Effect trilogy will surely appeal if you love adventuring in Thedas. As an added plus, it's never been easier to dive into the series thanks to the release of Mass Effect Legendary Edition back in 2021, which brings together all three games in one place – with every DLC included. If you're looking for another experience with characters who will capture your heart, look no further. If nothing else sells, the prospect of meeting Garrus Vakarian should. Just trust us.

Read more: Mass Effect Legendary Edition review: "The only way to play an unmissable series".