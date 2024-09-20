Dragon Age timeline and story explained - breaking down the lore in the lead up to Dragon Age: The Veilguard

It's been 10 years since Dragon Age: Inquisition last whisked us away to Thedas, but the impending release of Dragon Age: The Veilguard will at long last see BioWare's beloved RPG series return. The upcoming adventure will put us in the role of Rook, and introduce us to fresh locations, new companions to journey alongside, and another threat to face. Given that such a long time has passed since the last Dragon Age entry, the team at BioWare has emphasized that Veilguard will be a great entry point for newcomers, and added context will also be given as a refresher for anyone who's been away from the RPGs for several years.

Even so, the Dragon Age series is known for its rich worldbuilding and lore, and there are a lot of interesting details, events, and facts in the previous games that can be worth knowing about before you step into Rook's shoes. So, whether you're returning and looking for a recap, or you're new to the series and want to prepare for the next entry, you can find a helpful breakdown of the Dragon Age timeline and story, along with some useful lore facts that are especially pertinent to Veilguard below.

Dragon Age story explained

(Image credit: EA)

The Dragon Age series is home to three core games, with Dragon Age: Origins, Dragon Age 2, and Dragon Age: Inquisition. Each game explores its own story and puts you in the role of a different protagonist who is unrelated to the previous heroes. For the most part, the games are set within southern parts of the world, and while you could technically call them standalones, all of the games are interconnected to an extent. Every entry builds on the world of Thedas to reveal more about the history, cultures, and tensions of its peoples.

Recapping the overarching story of Dragon Age is no simple task, but I've tried to put together a basic overview of each game, with key takeaways, and what they establish for the series.

Dragon Age Origins

(Image credit: BioWare)

Dragon Age Origins introduces the Blight and the Darkspawn as you take on the role of a Grey Warden. Set during the fifth Blight, you join the order as either an elf, dwarf, or human, and as one of three classes: warrior, mage, or rogue. When you're suddenly betrayed by Loghain (a Teryn who served under the king) and left for dead in a battle against the Darkspawn, it's up to you and your companion Alistair, the last remaining Grey Wardens, to seek aid in Ferelden and fight against the Blight. Once the Archdemon is defeated and the Blight has seemingly been quelled, the player Warden becomes known as the hero of Fereldan.

Dragon Age 2

(Image credit: EA)

Dragon Age 2 follows the story of Hawke and their family, as they flee from their home of Lothering to Kirkwall as a result of the Fifth Blight. In the city, Hawke rises up in social standing and is thrown into the middle of rising tensions between the mages and templars. The second game also does a lot more to establish the Qunari, which is an encompassing term for anyone of any race who follows the teachings and lives under the code of The Qun.

Dragon Age 2 also introduces Varric Tethris, a crossbow wielding dwarf who's renowned for his storytelling that serves as both the narrator of the game, and as a companion to Hawke. Through Varric, we discover the corruptive power of Red Lyrium, which is a more powerful form of Lyrium that helps strengthen a mage's connection to the Fade (more on that below) to channel their magic. Varric's brother is corrupted by a Red Lyrium idol he discovers in the Deep Roads with Hawke. The idol also later finds its way into the hands of Knight Commander Meredith, who is also corrupted by the Lyrium and becomes tyrannical in her persecution of the mages in Kirkwall. Hawke ends up having to face her in a final boss battle, where Meredith is then left frozen in place as a Lyrium statue.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In the Dragon Age 2 DLC Legacy, Hawke first encounters Corypheus in an ancient Warden prison. Believed to be an ancient Tevinter Magister, Hawke and the companions fight and believe they've killed Corypheus at the close of the expansion, only for him to reappear as the main antagonist of Dragon Age Inquisition.

Dragon Age Inquisition

(Image credit: BioWare)

Dragon Age Inquisition follows the story of an organization known as the Inquisition that has been founded to restore order as a result of the Breach. The Breach is a tear in the Veil that allows demons to enter the world from the Fade. The playable protagonist becomes the Inquisitor after they inadvertently gain a mark on their hand that allows them to seal tears in the sky. Varric returns as a companion alongside several other party members, including an elven mage by the name of Solas who is very knowledgeable about magic, elves, and The Fade, with his own strong person views about the nature of both spirits and demons. The inquisitor sets out to seal the Breach in the sky and put a stop to Corypheus, who seeks to become a god by entering the Fade.

In the Trespasser DLC set some years after the events of Inquisition, an Exalted council is held to determine whether the Inquisition should keep going or be disbanded - a choice that's ultimately left up to the player.

It's later revealed that there's far more to Solas than first meets the eye, however, with the end of Inquisition and the Trespasser DLC unveiling some major revelations about the true history of the elves. Solas is responsible for putting up the Veil in a bid to stop the elven gods known as the Evanuris. In creating the Veil, Solas destroyed the world of the elves as it once was, and now he seeks to restore what was lost. In doing so, he now threatens Thedas, which is where the Veilguard will come in.

The series has also been expended upon in books, comics, and in the likes of Dragon Age Absolution - a Netflix animated series. If you're interested in some interesting reading and an additional primer ahead of The Veilguard, I recommend checking out Tevinter Nights, which compiles a series of short stories penned by writers at BioWare - one of which sheds light on Lucanis, one of the new companions in the upcoming adventure.

Dragon Age timeline

(Image credit: EA)

Dragon Age Origins, Dragon Age 2, and Dragon Age Inquisition are all set within the Dragon Age, which is the ninth age of the Chantry calendar - the most commonly referred to calendar in-game.

Dragon Age Origins takes place in 9:30 Dragon, during the fifth Blight.

The story of Dragon Age 2 then also begins during the fifth Blight in 9:30 Dragon, and takes place over the course of around seven years until 9:37 Dragon.

Dragon Age Inquisition is set some years later in 9:41 Dragon.

The Dragon Age Trespasser DLC then takes place three years later in 9:44 Dragon.

There have been some varying statements as to when Dragon Age: The Veilguard is said to be set in the timeline. John Epler said in an interview that the new adventure takes place nine years after Inquisition, while Trick Weekes recalled that it may be 9:52 Dragon, which would place it some 10 years after the events of the previous. The consensus currently seems to be that it's around 9-10 years.

So if you're looking to play the games in order, you would follow the order they released in and play Dragon Age Origins, Dragon Age 2, and then Dragon Age Inquisition. But if you're looking to play just one game ahead of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, then I recommend checking out Inquisition as a good primer for what's to come.

Dragon Age key factions, organizations, and groups

(Image credit: EA)

As a fantasy RPG, the world of Thedas is brimming with magic, demons, spirits, and more. If you're new to the series, it can be helpful to know about some of the main organizations and groups that play key roles in the world of Dragon Age. Some of these groups also tie to the background factions that can be given to your Rook in Veilguard. It's also worth noting that some classes and races are viewed differently in different parts of Thedas, which will no doubt also come across in Veilguard as we venture to new locations in the Northern parts of the world. Don't worry - it may seem like a lot, but it's helpful to know the universe's key players before diving into the story.

The Chantry: One of the main religious organizations in Southern Thedas.

Mages: Magic is a contentious topic in Thedas. In Southern parts of Thedas like Ferelden, those who show signs of magical talent are often kept under watch in what's known as a Circle tower, because it's believed that they're more susceptible to being possessed by demons and turned into abominations. In other Northern parts of Thedas, like Tevinter – which we'll be visiting for the first time in Veilguard – and Neverra, mages hold positions of power (such as Magisters in Tevinter), or have political influence.

Templars: The Templar order watch and guard mages to ensure they don't become abominations, and hunt mages known as apostates, who are those that escape or live outside of the circle. There's a lot of tension between the mages and templars, with the former being historically oppressed or persecuted for their magical talents at the hands of the latter.

The Grey Wardens: A group of warriors attuned to the Darkspawn who are tasked with fighting against them and eradicating the Blight by defeating the Archdemon.

The Antivan Crows: An organization of assassins and spies from Antiva who are known throughout Thedas.

The Dalish: Elves who typically live a nomadic life and seek to maintain and protect their heritage and recover the lost knowledge of the elves who came before them.

Dragon Age lore

(Image credit: BioWare)

Thanks to some exciting details revealed about Dragon Age: The Veilguard so far, there have been some hints regarding the story, some lore it may be expanding on, and some interesting tidbits to take note of. Below, you'll find some useful nuggets of lore that will hopefully give you some more context for what's in store in The Veilguard.

The Fade - A realm or spiritual world where both demons and spirits dwell. Mages draw from the fade for their magic, and it's also where dreams take place.

The Veil - A barrier that was created by Solas to separate the mortal world from the Fade.

Eluvians - Magical mirrors that were once used by the Elves to travel across distances and communicate.

Evanuris - A term of what was believed to have been elven gods, it's also implied they were a group of powerful mages who enslaved their kind.

Fen'harel / The Dread Wolf: Fen'harel, also known as The Dread Wolf, is a figure of elven legend, once believed to be a trickster god. The Tresspasser DLC later revealed that Fen'harel and The Dread Wolf were monikers given to Solas by the Evanuris.

The Elves - In Southern Thedas, city elves who live in an Alienage are often mistreated, while the Dalish live out in the lands and seek to preserve their heritage and recover knowledge. Solas changed everything we thought they knew about their history towards the end of Inquisition. The world of the elves that came before is said to have been a land where spirits and people lived in harmony and magic came naturally. Elves also lived longer life spans as near-immortal figures.

The Darkspawn: Considered to be one of the greatest threats in Thedas, Darkspawn are beings that have been corrupted and spread their taint across the lands in what's known as a Blight. The origin of the Blight and the tainted creatures is still somewhat of a mystery, but it's implied they have ties to the sleeping Old Gods of Thedas.

The Archdemon: Believed to be Old Gods that have awakened and been tainted by Darkspawn.

This overview should get you up to speed on some of the key takeaways of the series for Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

For more on all things Dragon Age The Veilguard, head on over to our Dragon Age: The Veilguard Big Preview hub.