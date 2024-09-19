Dragon Age: The Veilguard – The Big Preview

Dragon Age: The Veilguard has been a long time coming. It's been a decade since developer BioWare delivered Dragon Age: Inquisition, a successful fantasy-RPG that the studio has struggled to match in the years since its release – Mass Effect: Andromeda and Anthem followed, each failing to ignite the imagination. There's a lot of pressure for The Veilguard to deliver where it counts, particularly as plenty of false starts have hung over development of Dragon Age 4.

That's why GamesRadar+ was so curious to finally get the chance to sit down with Dragon Age: The Veilguard. We've played seven hours of the new BioWare RPG, spoken with the studio's creative leads about its ambitions in the genre, and worked to better understand the surprising ways that Dragon Age is transformed for the modern era. Whether you've been following the series from its origins or are only now taking your first steps into the world of Thedas, we're pretty certain that this is one game you won't want to miss.

Keep reading on to discover our Big Preview of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, your guide into one of the most anticipated new games of 2024.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard hands-on impressions

Cover Story After years of anticipation and false starts, we finally had the chance to sit down and play hours of Dragon Age: The Veilguard. There were big questions circling this massive RPG, from how impactful changes to character creation would be to whether the shift to an action-oriented combat model would land. We are happy to report that The Veilguard doesn't just meet expectations, it looks set to surpass them entirely. Here you'll find our hands-on impressions of Dragon Age 4 , taken after sampling multiple sections of the game ahead of its highly-anticipated launch on October 31, 2024 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard interview

Interview Is BioWare up to the challenge of delivering a new installment to the Dragon Age series? That's something we wanted to answer as we put together our Big Preview of The Veilguard, and something the game's creative director was only too happy to delve into. John Epler is a BioWare veteran of 16 years, beginning in QA before shifting into cinematic designer, narrative director, and creative director roles. Epler is leading efforts to breathe new life into Dragon Age, and in this interview we explore his attempt to lead BioWare back to Thedas.

Dragon Age's darkspawn in-detail

Feature While it might be difficult to understand what, exactly, is different about Dragon Age: The Veilguard just from looking at it, it is fairly obvious that something is going on with the series' classic enemy, the darkspawn. But there is genuinely a reason for this, and it does make some amount of sense once you really think about it. Epler and game director Corinne Busche also offered up some additional juicy information on exactly what's going on here that provides even further context.

New Dragon Age: The Veilguard gameplay

Gameplay If you've followed along with the Big Preview thus far you've probably read a lot about BioWare's efforts to revolutionize Dragon Age for a new era. But perhaps you want to see it with your own eyes. In the video above we have almost 10 minutes of brand new Dragon Age: The Veilguard gameplay footage, captured directly from our time playing the game. Here you'll get a better sense of the vibrant visual fidelity the studio is pushing for, the feel of the new characters and companions, and a look at how the action-RPG inspired combat is all coming together.

Five of the coolest details in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Feature Dragon Age: The Veilguard is set to take us to new locations, introduce us to fresh faces, and expand on what's come before. With the chance to take a close look at the first demo, we sat down with creative director John Epler to talk about some of the coolest details in the upcoming RPG. From an in-depth character creator that's offers more customization options than ever before, to the team's approach to bringing to life Tevinter's capital city of Minrathous and how it sheds light on the elves, Epler also speaks on Scout Harding, and how the Factions are a throwback to Dragon Age Origins.

Will there be a Dragon Age Legendary Edition?

News The best thing to come out of BioWare since the release of Dragon Age Inquisition in 2014 is, arguably, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition – an expansive remaster project which sought to bring greater parity between three of the best RPGs ever made. Will the Dragon Age trilogy ever get a similar treatment? The Veilguard's game director Corinne Busche says she would "love it" – but then goes on to shatter all of our hopes and dreams by explaining why we haven't received it already.

Our pick of the best BioWare games

Best List BioWare is one of the video game industry's most ambitious and beloved studios. For almost 30 years now, BioWare has built its reputation around its ability to build immersive worlds, memorable characters, and unforgettable stories. But with 20 games in its library it can be difficult to know where to begin, which is why the team here at GamesRadar+ got together to decide what we consider to be the best BioWare games . From its earliest days exploring Baldur's Gate, its work with Star Wars, and incredible delivery in both the fantasy and science-fiction genres, there's sure to be something for you in here.

Everything else you need to know

