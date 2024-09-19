Dragon Age: The Veilguard director says she'd "love" a Mass Effect-style trilogy remaster, but its fate is still "TBD" for now

Dragon Age: The Veilguard director says she would "love" a Mass Effect-style trilogy collection for the fantasy RPG series, but is focused on her current RPG for now.

During a roundtable Q&A, game director Corinne Busche was asked whether fans could ever expect a Dragon Age trilogy in the style of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition. In response, Busche was pretty clear that there's nothing on the cards just yet: "TBD on that one. I would love it, but right now we're wholly focused on just making this the most complete experience we can."

Mass Effect: Legendary, which launched in 2021 providing a remaster of Commander Shepherd's trilogy (sorry, Andromeda) was a critical and commercial success that EA said exceeded its financial expectations. Since that success, all eyes have turned to Dragon Age. BioWare's other recent RPG trilogy was developed almost in lockstep with Mass Effect, meaning it would likely benefit from a similar overhaul to its sci-fi brother. But despite the apparently-obvious fit, BioWare's made no noise about bringing a revamped version of Thedas to life.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition did kind of come out of nowhere, and it only did so after the release of Andromeda, so perhaps BioWare simply is waiting to ensure that The Veilguard is successfully squared away before it turns its attention elsewhere, and that the series as a whole has a potential glut of new fans who want a new way to check out what came before. I'd like to believe that, but if Busche in correct is saying that the fate of such a project is still yet to be determined, it could be some time before we're heading back to Origins. who knows - maybe we're getting Mass Effect 5 first?

Dragon Age: The Veilguard – The Big Preview

This month, we're diving deep into one of our most anticipated RPGs of the year. To find all our coverage, visit the Dragon Age: The Veilguard Big Preview hub.