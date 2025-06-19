MIA open-world D&D RPG leaks, and if you squint hard enough, it looks just like Dungeons and Dragon Age 5 with a hint of Baldur's Gate 3

Footage from an open-world Dungeons and Dragons RPG (that's already been canceled, potentially) has leaked and, yep, it sure looks like Dungeons and Dragon Age.

To catch everyone up, rights holder Wizards of the Coast canceled multiple unannounced games shortly before Baldur's Gate 3 became a cultural phenomenon and sales juggernaut.

Despite reports to the contrary, developer Hidden Path Entertainment said its deal with Wizards of the Coast was unaffected by the company's cuts, a claim Bloomberg's Jason Schreier outright refuted, claiming that both an anonymous source and a spokesperson at Wizards of the Coast claimed the game had been canceled. An interesting wrinkle. For what it's worth, however, Hidden Path's website insists it still has a D&D RPG in development.

Either way, gameplay from the troubled project has seemingly leaked online, showing third-person melee combat that wouldn't seem out of place in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, an open world that recalls The Witcher 4, light stealth sections, one puzzle, and some breezy cutscenes with jolly, banterous party members. In other words, it doesn't look too dissimilar to a bunch of other high fantasy RPGs of this generation.

Of course, there's no way to tell where in development this footage was ripped from. It could be an early build, one from its supposed 'cancellation' in 2023, or a more recent clip from whatever D&D-related project the studio's now working on.

Elsewhere, Wizards of the Coast has big plans for its video games department with or without Baldur's Gate 4. It recently courted Dragon Age: The Veilguard's director to work on an unannounced game, while another group of BioWare veterans finish up Exodus, launching sometime next year. And, obviously, Wizards is also thinking to fill the Baldur's Gate-shaped hole in its financial reports because, well, of course it is.

