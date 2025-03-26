Dragon Age: The Veilguard director is leading an unannounced game for Wizards of the Coast, which recently hinted at more Baldur's Gate

One half of Dragon Age: The Veilguard's directing duo is now leading an unannounced video game at Wizards of the Coast, the company that owns D&D and, by extension, Baldur's Gate.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard director Corrine Busche left famed developer BioWare shortly after the blockbuster sequel came out – and shortly before EA gutted more of the team – and we now know where she landed.

Speaking to The Game File (paywalled!), Wizards of the Coast's video game boss Dan Ayoub revealed that Busche is the creative lead on a project in production at newbie studio Skeleton Key. The developer hasn't released anything so far, but it was working on two games simultaneously until Wizards of the Coast "refocused the team" to work on one. In non-corporate words, it scrapped one of the two games and laid off some devs.

Ayoub said the "vast majority" of developers stayed on to work on the non-cancelled game led by Busche. What that game could be is anyone's guess. Wizards of the Coast have four internal teams and have so far just released co-op looter Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance. Next up, another team of BioWare veterans are hammering away at Archetype Entertainment to make Exodus, set in a completely original universe.

Of course, Wizards has also licensed out some of its properties to the likes of Larian Studios, which made history with Baldur's Gate 3 before deciding not to take on Baldur's Gate 4. (Wizards of the Coast is planning more Baldur's Gate regardless, because how could it not?)

"We want to build worlds," Ayoub said, "story-driven, single-player character games." With Busche's pedigree, another RPG would be the safest bet you could make about Skeleton Key's upcoming game. Whether that ends up being a new IP, another Baldur's Gate, or a take on one of corporate owner Hasbro's other products – Peppa Pig meets Disco Elysium sounds like it'd sell – is anyone's guess.

