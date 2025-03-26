Dragon Age: The Veilguard director is leading an unannounced game for Wizards of the Coast, which recently hinted at more Baldur's Gate

News
By published

Corrine Busche's new gig is at Wizard's of the Coast's Skeleton Key

Dragon Age: The Veilguard art showing the RPG&#039;s companions grouped together
(Image credit: BioWare)

One half of Dragon Age: The Veilguard's directing duo is now leading an unannounced video game at Wizards of the Coast, the company that owns D&D and, by extension, Baldur's Gate.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard director Corrine Busche left famed developer BioWare shortly after the blockbuster sequel came out – and shortly before EA gutted more of the team – and we now know where she landed.

Speaking to The Game File (paywalled!), Wizards of the Coast's video game boss Dan Ayoub revealed that Busche is the creative lead on a project in production at newbie studio Skeleton Key. The developer hasn't released anything so far, but it was working on two games simultaneously until Wizards of the Coast "refocused the team" to work on one. In non-corporate words, it scrapped one of the two games and laid off some devs.

Ayoub said the "vast majority" of developers stayed on to work on the non-cancelled game led by Busche. What that game could be is anyone's guess. Wizards of the Coast have four internal teams and have so far just released co-op looter Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance. Next up, another team of BioWare veterans are hammering away at Archetype Entertainment to make Exodus, set in a completely original universe.

Of course, Wizards has also licensed out some of its properties to the likes of Larian Studios, which made history with Baldur's Gate 3 before deciding not to take on Baldur's Gate 4. (Wizards of the Coast is planning more Baldur's Gate regardless, because how could it not?)

"We want to build worlds," Ayoub said, "story-driven, single-player character games." With Busche's pedigree, another RPG would be the safest bet you could make about Skeleton Key's upcoming game. Whether that ends up being a new IP, another Baldur's Gate, or a take on one of corporate owner Hasbro's other products – Peppa Pig meets Disco Elysium sounds like it'd sell – is anyone's guess.

BioWare makes a return to Dragon Age: The Veilguard with a surprise PC update, months after layoffs and a seemingly final patch

See more Xbox Series X News
Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Dragon Age
Dragon Age: The Veilguard art showing the RPG&#039;s companions grouped together
Dragon Age: The Veilguard director is leading an unannounced game for Wizards of the Coast, which recently hinted at more Baldur's Gate
A Dragon Age character stares out against a blue background.
BioWare makes a return to Dragon Age: The Veilguard with a surprise PC update, months after layoffs and a seemingly final patch
Dragon Age: The Veilguard screenshot showing the RPG&#039;s companions standing as a united group, the main protagonist at front wielding a sword
Weeks after EA said Dragon Age: The Veilguard "did not resonate with a broad enough audience," BioWare's RPG is coming to PlayStation Plus as a free monthly game
Dragon Age: The Veilguard screenshot of Solas
Dragon Age and Anthem producer says stop harassing developers "because you don't know the circumstances that resulted in the thing that you're mad at"
BioWare's Sonic The Hedgehog RPG "actually uses Dragon Age: Origins dialogue system heavily streamlined to fit on the Nintendo DS"
Dragon Age: The Veilguard screenshot showing Solas, a pale bald Elven mage, wielding lightning-like powers while grimacing
As EA hints The Veilguard's low sales could be due to a lack of live service elements, former Dragon Age lead calls out "silly" demands to "fundamentally change the DNA of what people loved"
Latest in News
Lies of P art showing P walking in a snowy forest
Lies of P director loves FromSoftware and respects the Soulslike tag, but says "I'm really serious, I'm not lying, I'm very truthful, our focus is to create our own style of game"
Chris Hemsworth&#039;s name on the back of a director&#039;s chair
Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal live blog
Screenshots from the Alien Evolved Edition TRPG teaser trailer
Alien Evolved Edition TRPG just burst through the million dollar crowdfunding mark with the vigor of a face-hugger on steroids
Halloween director John Carpenter
15 years on from his last horror movie, Halloween's John Carpenter says he'd "love to direct again" – but he has one condition
Lies of P Overture art of P
Lies of P director says Overture DLC is at least 15 to 20 hours long for "experienced" players, packing tons of bosses and ideas the devs couldn't fit at launch
Monster Hunter Wilds screenshot showing a hunter battling a congalala
If you missed the last one, the new Monster Hunter Wilds event quest is another way to stock up on rare ingredients before the big update drops next week
More about dragon age
A Dragon Age character stares out against a blue background.

BioWare makes a return to Dragon Age: The Veilguard with a surprise PC update, months after layoffs and a seemingly final patch
Dragon Age: The Veilguard screenshot showing the RPG&#039;s companions standing as a united group, the main protagonist at front wielding a sword

Weeks after EA said Dragon Age: The Veilguard "did not resonate with a broad enough audience," BioWare's RPG is coming to PlayStation Plus as a free monthly game

Lies of P art showing P walking in a snowy forest

Lies of P director loves FromSoftware and respects the Soulslike tag, but says "I'm really serious, I'm not lying, I'm very truthful, our focus is to create our own style of game"

See more latest
Most Popular
Lies of P art showing P walking in a snowy forest
Lies of P director loves FromSoftware and respects the Soulslike tag, but says "I'm really serious, I'm not lying, I'm very truthful, our focus is to create our own style of game"
Lies of P Overture art of P
Lies of P director says Overture DLC is at least 15 to 20 hours long for "experienced" players, packing tons of bosses and ideas the devs couldn't fit at launch
Screenshots from the Alien Evolved Edition TRPG teaser trailer
Alien Evolved Edition TRPG just burst through the million dollar crowdfunding mark with the vigor of a face-hugger on steroids
Chris Hemsworth&#039;s name on the back of a director&#039;s chair
Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal live blog
Halloween director John Carpenter
15 years on from his last horror movie, Halloween's John Carpenter says he'd "love to direct again" – but he has one condition
The cast of Suicide Squad (2016)
David Ayer admits James Gunn has good reason not to release his cut of Suicide Squad, but he remains hopeful it'll happen
Monster Hunter Wilds screenshot showing a hunter battling a congalala
If you missed the last one, the new Monster Hunter Wilds event quest is another way to stock up on rare ingredients before the big update drops next week
Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail
Final Fantasy 14 patch makes an effort to combat mods that can enable harassment, but players report it's "very easy" to reverse newly hidden account IDs
Anita Dobson as Mrs. Flood in Doctor Who
Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies says that the mysterious Mrs. Flood will be in every episode of season 2, as "spectacular answers" are finally delivered
Ezra Bridger in Ahsoka
A Star Wars actor just quietly confirmed that filming has begun on Ahsoka season 2